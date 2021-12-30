Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube had yet to leave the court a few minutes after Thursday’s 54-39 non-league boys basketball win at Solanco. It’s why he hadn’t yet had a chance to look in the mirror to see the bruise forming on the left side of his face.

“I didn’t even notice,” he said. “Probably got it today.”

The lumps come with the territory in being the top scorer in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Opposing teams are often using multiple variations in attempting to deny Grube the ball, as Solanco did Thursday. Grube still pumped in 25 points. He’s averaging a league-leading 22.4 points a game thus far.

“I know I’m going to get guarded tight,” Grube said. “So I just have to keep cool.”

Grube has scored 20 or more points in five-straight games, as the Barons (5-2 overall) have won five in a row after beginning the season with losses to Warwick (7-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0).

“Those losses took the spirit out of our team,” Manheim Central fifth-year coach Charlie Fisher said. “We had to channel that. The guys responded very well.”

Meanwhile, a young Solanco bunch with just one senior seeing varsity action under third-year coach David Long battled to the end. The Mules dropped to 2-4 overall.

“Solanco are the young guns,” Fisher said. “This program (Solanco) is 100 percent moving in the right direction.”

“I’m really proud of the fact we got back in the game,” Long said. “We didn’t roll over.”

Solanco was originally supposed to host a two-day, four-team holiday tournament that began Wednesday. Instead, Penn Manor pulled out of the tourney as the Comets are dealing with COVID-19 concerns on top of already having a few players out to injury. As a result, Solanco's event turned into a two-day, three-team showcase of sorts. Manheim Central beat Conestoga Valley at Solanco on Wednesday and beat the Mules in Quarryville on Thursday. Up 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, Manheim Central responded well when the Solanco defense came out in a 1-2-2 full-court press. The Barons calmly built on their lead, up 27-17 at intermission. "They showed it (the 1-2-2 press) a little more than what I saw on tape," Fisher said. "They fooled us a little bit. We talked about where the gaps were. It took us a little bit to figure it out." Grube was held to a combined five points in the second and third quarters, as Solanco often face-guarded or double-teamed the Barons' guard. Stepping up in those two frames were five other Barons' players who combined to score 14 points. Among them was senior point guard Judd Novak (seven points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals) and junior forward Connor Fahnestock (nine points, five rebounds). Manheim Central led 33-25 at the end of the third quarter. Up next: Thursday's matchup was the first of three scheduled meetings between Manheim Central and Solanco this season. They'll square off again Wednesday when the Barons host the Mules in an L-L Section Three contest.