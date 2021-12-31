And thus ends the 2021 portion of the 2021-2022 L-L League girls basketball season, after multiple teams wrapped up holiday tournament action on Thursday. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lower Dauphin 46, Cedar Crest 28 — It was Falcons vs. Falcons for tourney gold in Hummelstown, and host LD used a 17-6 second-quarter spurt to seize control and win the title. Megan Donley dropped four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 12 points for Cedar Crest (4-4).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

West York 44, Manheim Township 31 — The Bulldogs opened the game on a 13-2 tear and jumped out to a 25-8 lead at the half, and West York topped the host Blue Streaks in the championship game. Ava Byrne paced Township (4-4) with 10 points.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Red Lion 58, Solanco 31 — The Lions bolted to a 23-11 halftime lead, and then went 16-6 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room on the way to a win over the host Golden Mules. This tourney was shortened when Penn Manor dropped out earlier in the week. Conestoga Valley, which defeated Solanco on Wednesday, did not play a second game. Thursday, Jenna Ehlers popped in a season-high 11 points for the Mules (0-8).

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Bermudian Springs 61, Manheim Central 45 — The Eagles were a late addition to this holiday shindig, and they ended up winning the gold trophy. Bermudian Springs broke open a close game with a 16-6 third-quarter clip, and Bailey Oehmig drilled three 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the champs, who replaced Hempfield in the field when the Black Knights dropped out of the tourney earlier this week. Maddie Knier bucketed 24 points for Central, and that put her in the 900-point club; Knier, a junior, is now sitting on 911 career points for the Barons (4-2). She’s poised to become the first — and perhaps only — L-L League player to join the 1,000-point club this season in January.

York Suburban 53, Donegal 22 — The hosts built a 26-11 halftime lead, and then used a 22-7 third-quarter spree to sprint past the Indians in the consolation game. Victoria Burton scored 10 points for Donegal (1-8).

Also Thursday, Warwick dropped a close-call decision to Wilson in the Warriors’ holiday tournament finale, while Garden Spot fell to Bishop McDevitt in the third-place clash. Here’s the story …

