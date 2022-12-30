Another busy night in L-L League girls basketball action on Thursday, with holiday tournaments aplenty on the schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notes …

DONEGAL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Chambersburg 68, Donegal 34 — The Trojans took a 27-12 lead at the half, then used a 25-10 fourth-quarter blitz to ice it and wrap up a third-place finish in the Indians’ holiday event. Bella Mackison hit three 3’s and scored 11 points and Mia Wissler chipped in with 10 points for Donegal, which dropped its fifth straight after a 2-game winning streak.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 59, Palmyra 34 — A tourney title and a perfect 9-0 start for the host Cedars, who opened up some breathing room with a 17-3 third-quarter spurt and then tamed the Cougars down the stretch. Aaliyah Ferrer drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Kailah Correa added 15 points and Liliana Harrison chipped in with 13 points for Lebanon, which is one of two L-L League girls teams with a clean sheet through the 2022 portion of the schedule, along with Lancaster Catholic (7-0).

Northern Lebanon 38, New Oxford 36 — A third-place finish for the Vikings, who took the comeback route to knock off the Colonials. NL trailed 24-17 at the half and the Vikes were down 32-28 heading into the fourth quarter, where NL closed the game on a 10-4 blitz to top New Oxford. Olivia Shutter splashed three 3’s and pumped in 23 points for the Vikes.

LITTLESTOWN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona 51, Littlestown 21 — Six victories in a row and a tourney championship for the Dutchmen, who cruised to an early 15-2 lead, led 27-13 at the break, and then held the host Thunderbolts to 2 fourth-quarter points to win going away. Kendall Cooper (14 points), Ava Hoover (14 points) and Josie Clay (11 points) paced A-C in the scoring column.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township 37, Dallastown 27 — The host Blue Streaks earned a third-place finish in their holiday event thanks to some stingy defense. Township held the Wildcats to just 1 third-quarter point, and the Streaks made their 22-15 halftime lead stand up, while knocking down 21 free throws in their victory. Sara Kraus scored 15 points for Township, including 11-for-13 at the foul line.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Conestoga Valley 39, East Pennsboro 36 — Just call them the Comeback Kids. Gabrielle Moore hit three 3-pointers and scored 9 points, and CV outscored EP 16-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for a win in the third-place game. The Buckskins trailed 15-14 at the half and 27-23 heading into the fourth, before turning on the jets and storming from behind to win it.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lampeter-Strasburg 57, Exeter 44 — The Pioneers pocketed the tourney title as Katie Ranck (16 points), Ava Leonard (13 points) and Anna Horner (11 points) led the scoring brigade for L-S, which improved to 5-1 in its last six games. Ranck joined the 500-point club in the victory; the senior is up to 502 career points for L-S.

Penn Manor 44, Solanco 36 — The Comets picked off the host Golden Mules to earn a third-place finish in the tourney, as Lily Rineer bucketed 14 points to lead the way for Penn Manor, which darted to a 14-4 lead, and then went 14-6 in the third quarter to seize control for good. Jenna Ehlers scored 12 points for Solanco, which suffered its fifth straight setback.

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Bishop McDevitt 48, Warwick 47 (OT) — The Crusaders put on their rally caps, outscoring the host Warriors 10-4 in the fourth quarter to force OT. There, McD went 8-7 to finish off the comeback and punch its ticket to the title game opposite Wilson. Sam Shaak poured in a career-high 26 points for Warwick, which led 24-18 at the half and 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter — but couldn’t slam the door. The Warriors get Section 2 rival Garden Spot in the third-place game, before McD takes on Wilson for tourney gold on Friday.

Wilson 52, Garden Spot 22 — The Bulldogs pounced early for a 25-9 halftime lead, and then used a 15-6 third-quarter clip to subdue the Spartans and advance to the championship game vs. McDevitt. Morgan Pavelik scored 9 points for Garden Spot, which will face host Warwick for third place in the last L-L League game of 2022 on Friday. The Spartans and the Warriors will then tangle in a league game on Jan. 10 back in Lititz.

Also Thursday, Manheim Central put up a terrific fight, but the Barons came up a tad short against undefeated Greencastle-Antrim in the title game of York Suburban’s holiday tourney. Host Suburban KO’d Columbia in the consolation game. Here’s the story …

FRIDAY’S GAME

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Warwick vs. Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

