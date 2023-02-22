Devaya Graham set the tone on the first two possessions of the game.

Courtney Good shot the lights out.

And Linville Hill Christian did what a No. 1 seed is supposed to do: Protect home court. Make big shots. Defend. And in this case own the glass, as the host Warriors topped No. 8 Harrisburg Academy 39-29 in a District 3 Class 1A quarterfinal Wednesday night in Paradise.

Linville Hill, the CCAC champ, earned a spot in Friday’s semifinals, and the Warriors qualified for the PIAA playoffs. Linville Hill will host No. 5 High Point Baptist in the semifinals. HPB KO’d No. 4 Veritas Academy 49-43 on Wednesday behind Bethany Thompson’s 24 points.

Kate Trimble scored 11 points for Veritas, which fell behind 31-21 at the break and couldn’t quite catch up in the second half. Veritas will host Harrisburg Academy in the consolation round on Friday.

On Linville Hill’s first two trips against Harrisburg Academy on Wednesday, Graham pulled down an offensive rebound and had a pair of stick-back buckets for a quick 4-0 lead. It was early, but the Warriors made their intentions clear: It was going to be a long night on the glass for the Spartans.

“That was really big, and everyone on the team kept encouraging me to keep playing hard and to keep going up strong every time,” Graham said. “That’s what I did.”

Meanwhile, Good scored all 10 of her points in the first quarter, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers, the latter stretching the Warriors’ lead to 18-2, as Linville Hill couldn’t have asked for a better start.

“We always talk about coming out strong and playing big in the first quarter,” Good said. “And we were able to do that. We made some big shots.”

Especially Good, who got the offense cranking.

“I put up five keys to success every night,” Linville Hill coach Tim Stefanosky said, “and our No. 1 key was a big first quarter and to try and win it early. We wanted to come out and play extremely aggressive, and that’s what they did.”

It was 18-5 after the first quarter, and Linville Hill (20-1 overall) had a cozy 25-7 lead at the half. More impressively, the Warriors out-rebounded Harrisburg Academy 20-6 over the first 16 minutes, and 37-15 in the game.

Graham had seven points and five boards and Desi Smucker hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Linville Hill, which built a 35-16 lead through three quarters. Smucker had five points in the third, and her bucket gave the Warriors a commanding 31-9 cushion.

That’s the way it’s been going this season for Linville Hill, which has reached 20 wins, won its conference title, snagged the 1-seed in Class 1A, and is now heading to the semifinals — before a trip to the state playoffs.

The Warriors aren’t sneaking up on anybody anymore.

“It’s been a crazy experience, but we’ve been working so hard for this all season,” Good said. “Now we’re in districts and we’re the No. 1 seed and we know people are coming to get us. So it’s been exciting.”

Harrisburg Academy (13-12) made a fourth-quarter push once Linville Hill emptied its bench. Camryn Halcovage poured in 23 of the Spartans’ 29 points — 15 in the second half. But Harrisburg Academy, which turned the Warriors over 24 times, couldn’t overcome the rebounding discrepancy.

