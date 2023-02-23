Lancaster Country Day, the top seed in the District Three Class 2A girls basketball playoff bracket, has forfeited its semifinal game to rival Lancaster Mennonite.

Country Day athletic director Zac Kraft and Cougars’ coach Devonne Pinkard confirmed to LNP that Country Day had to forfeit because of a lack of players.

Because of injury and illness in the program, the Cougars only had four healthy players heading into Thursday’s semifinal game against Mennonite.

Unfortunately due to illness and injury, tonight’s @piaadistrict3 GBB game will result in a forfeit. We are extremely proud of the Cougars for an outstanding season, 15-8 and #1 seed in Class 2A rankings! Good luck to LMHS; represent the @LancLebLeague @LCDSchool @JeffReinhart77 — LCDS Athletics (@LCDSsports) February 23, 2023

Country Day had to contact District 3 officials and forfeit, meaning the Blazers (7-15 overall) will advance to Tuesday’s Class 2A championship game at 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center against No. 2 Millersburg or No. 3 Fairfield.

Mennonite, which also picked up a spot in the PIAA playoffs, fell to Millersburg 61-27 in a nonleague game back on Dec. 12.

Country Day finishes up its season 15-8 overall, and senior all-star Genesis Meadows finished her prep career with 1,609 points — tops in program history.

Mennonite will go back to a district championship game for the first time since appearing in three title games in a row: The Blazers beat Gettysburg 57-27 for the 3A title in 2008, before falling to York Catholic in back-to-back years in the 2A finale, 57-51 in OT in 2009 and 38-30 in 2010.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage