L-L League Basketball Media Day
Buy Now

Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows, left, and Chantel Cannon during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

Lancaster Country Day, the top seed in the District Three Class 2A girls basketball playoff bracket, has forfeited its semifinal game to rival Lancaster Mennonite.

Country Day athletic director Zac Kraft and Cougars’ coach Devonne Pinkard confirmed to LNP that Country Day had to forfeit because of a lack of players.

Because of injury and illness in the program, the Cougars only had four healthy players heading into Thursday’s semifinal game against Mennonite.

Country Day had to contact District 3 officials and forfeit, meaning the Blazers (7-15 overall) will advance to Tuesday’s Class 2A championship game at 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center against No. 2 Millersburg or No. 3 Fairfield.

Mennonite, which also picked up a spot in the PIAA playoffs, fell to Millersburg 61-27 in a nonleague game back on Dec. 12.

Country Day finishes up its season 15-8 overall, and senior all-star Genesis Meadows finished her prep career with 1,609 points — tops in program history.

Interview with Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows at L-L Basketball Media Day [video]

Mennonite will go back to a district championship game for the first time since appearing in three title games in a row: The Blazers beat Gettysburg 57-27 for the 3A title in 2008, before falling to York Catholic in back-to-back years in the 2A finale, 57-51 in OT in 2009 and 38-30 in 2010.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags