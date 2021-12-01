With the start of the 2021-22 basketball season right around the corner — tip-off tournaments and the first weekend of nonleague games are set for Dec. 10-11 — here are some L-L League girls basketball stats to digest, plus some news and notables …

Top returning scorers from 2020-21 season due back this winter: Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (21.2 points per game last season); Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day (18.7); Brie Droege, Columbia (18.6); Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata (17.8); Ashlyn Messinger, Northern Lebanon (14.9); Brooke Droege, Columbia (14.3); Taylor Soehner, Garden Spot (12.4); Kailey Eckhart, Elco (11.9); Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot (11.9); Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic (10.9); Lily Lehman, Lancaster Mennonite (10.9); Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (10.5); Jade Love-Morris, Elizabethtown (10.3); Lily Sugra, Penn Manor (10.2). … FYI: Lehman has transferred to Lancaster Catholic. ... Knier is the league's current active career scoring leader with 784 points. She'll attack the 1,000-point plateau this season.

Top returning 3-point shooters from 2020-21 season due back this winter: Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day (31 3-pointers last season); Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico (30); Ainsley Raybold, Elizabethtown (28); MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (27); Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot (26); Cara Tiesi, Ephrata (25); Ashlyn Messinger, Northern Lebanon (20); Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic (19); Lily Lehman, Lancaster Mennonite (18); Rachel Nolt, Manheim Central (18); Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (15); Lauren Moffatt, Hempfield (15); Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata (14); Kailey Eckhart, Elco (13); Jade Love-Morris, Elizabethtown (13); Ava Baer, Hempfield (12); Autumn Cook, Hempfield (12); Brooke Droege, Columbia (12); Taylor Hehnly, Conestoga Valley (10).

NOTABLES: All the best to Northern Lebanon vet skipper Ken Battistelli, who will miss some games early on while recovering from back surgery. His brother, longtime Vikings’ assistant and right-hand-man Chris Battistelli, will handle the bench duties for now. … Tough loss for Pequea Valley, which saw junior threat Brooke Liney transfer out of the district. She was a key cog off the bench two years ago during her freshman season, when the Braves went to the L-L League finale and to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history. Liney, a sweet-shooting lefty, was a league all-star last season, averaging 8.6 points with 25 3-pointers for PV. … Outlined a few interesting tip-off and holiday tournament matchups last week. Here’s another: Reigning D3-2A runner-up Columbia will take on reigning Section 2 co-champ Elizabethtown in the first round of Northeastern York’s holiday event on Dec. 28. Circle that one. Northeastern will take on Kennard-Dale in the other first-rounder, FYI. … Was also able to track down the full itinerary for West York’s showcase event on Jan. 8. Should be a fun day of hoops: Berks Catholic vs. New Oxford at 9:30 a.m.; Columbia vs. York Catholic at 11:15 p.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. Red Lion at 1 p.m.; Solanco vs. Eastern York at 2:45 p.m.; Shippensburg vs. Spring Grove at 4:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic (in a rematch of last season’s D3-4A championship game, won by the Squirettes) at 6:15 p.m.; and West York vs. CD East in the nightcap at 8 p.m. Three L-L League teams in action, including that Lancaster Catholic/Delone Catholic rematch. Don’t miss that one. … Cedar Crest wasn’t able to fill out a full field for its tip-off event, so the Falcons will play a single nonleague home game vs. Harrisburg on Dec. 11. … Cedar Crest, Harrisburg and Twin Valley are slated to play in Lower Dauphin’s holiday tournament; still no official first-round matchups for that event. … The only L-L League team not scheduled to play in a tip-off or holiday tournament is Lampeter-Strasburg; the Pioneers will play at Penn Manor for a nonleague clash on Dec. 11 — the Comets modified their tip-off event when they couldn’t secure a fourth team, so no tournament in Millersville — and no holiday tourney for L-S. But the Pioneers beefed up their nonleague slate, with games vs. Conestoga Valley, Conrad Weiser, Lancaster Mennonite, Spring Grove, Twin Valley, Elizabethtown, Ephrata and Gettysburg. … Reigning D3-6A champ Cumberland Valley will be in the neighborhood next weekend; the Eagles will take on Dallastown in the first round of Hempfield’s tip-off tourney in Landisville. The Black Knights — set to open defense of their L-L League crown — will take on Solanco in the other all-L-L first-rounder. … Still missing the official matchups for the annual Catholic Showcase, set for Jan. 15 at York Catholic. Lancaster Catholic is in — as is reigning back-to-back-to-back D3-2A champ Linden Hall — but no matchups to date. … Also missing the matchups for Big Spring’s tip-off event Dec. 10-11; Columbia is in that field. … Still checking, but at least one L-L League program — Northern Lebanon — will not play a JV schedule this season. Incredibly, the Vikings don’t have a single junior or sophomore on their squad, just seniors and freshmen. ... Big-splash alert: Remember the name Kailah Correa. Lebanon's incoming freshman — sister of Cedars' 1,000-point scorer Giahny Correa, who graduated last spring — is set to make her varsity debut. You should be seeing her name. A lot.

