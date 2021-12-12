It was a busy Saturday on local basketball courts, with 21 L-L League girls games on the docket, including tip-off tournament matchups and some nonleague tilts. Here’s rounding up all the action, plus some news and notables …

BIG SPRING TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Columbia 70, Big Spring 51 — The Crimson Tide captured tourney gold as Brie Droege (30 points), Brooke Droege (24 points, three 3’s) and MacKenzie Burke (10 points with a pair of treys) stuffed the stat sheet against the host Bulldogs. Columbia used a 17-9 second-quarter spurt to grab a 37-24 lead the break, and the Tide had a 19-point third-quarter surge to seize control for good for a 2-0 getaway.

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Northeastern York 52, Warwick 25 — One day after edging out the host Eagles to reach the championship game, the Warriors fell behind 27-10 at the half and settled for silver in Denver as Northeastern drilled 14 3-pointers in the victory. Samantha Shaak scored 8 points for Warwick (1-1).

Conrad Weiser 44, Cocalico 32 — The Scouts nabbed a third-place finish in the tourney, jumping out to a 20-15 halftime lead and then fending off the host Eagles, who dipped to 0-2. Kiersten Shipton (15 points) and Teagan Sahm (11 points) led Cocalico.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown 35, Red Land 22 — Jade Love-Morris (11 points) and Ainsley Raybold (10 points) led the way in the scoring column, and the Bears (2-0) outscored the Patriots 24-12 in the second half to hoist the tourney championship trophy on their home court.

McCaskey 52, Donegal 44 — The Red Tornado splashed nine 3-pointers and raced out to a 36-17 halftime lead, and Mariah Ruth (career-high 12 points, three 3’s) and Alani Rodriguez (career-high 10 points, three 3’s) paced the offense as McCaskey (1-1) subdued the Indians and picked up a third-place finish. Victoria Burton (17 points) and Kara Heidlauf (career-high 16 points) led Donegal (0-2).

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Eastern York 63, Garden Spot 21 — The Spartans reached the title game, but the Golden Knights raced out to a 35-13 lead at the break and coasted past Garden Spot for tourney gold. Eastern York closed the game on 28-8 spree to ice it. Taylor Soehner popped in 10 points for the Spartans (1-1).

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 32, Fleetwood 29 — The Cedars overcame a slow start, outscoring the host Tigers 20-12 in the second half, and Lebanon captured the gold trophy with a 2-0 start. Kailah Correa scored 15 points for the Cedars, who trailed 9-2 after the first quarter and 17-12 at the half before a big second-half effort.

Conestoga Valley 65, William Allen 34 — In the third-place game, Taylor Hehnly (15 points, three 3’s) and Morgan Martin (career-high 11 points) paced the Buckskins, who bolted to a 35-18 lead at the half and never looked back. CV (1-1) closed the game on a 30-16 spree to race past the Canaries.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Tri-Valley 37, Annville-Cleona 31 — The Dutchmen trailed 16-10 at the half but never got over the hump after the break, and A-C settled for fourth place after falling to T-V. Josie Clay and Sarah Speraw scored 6 points apiece for the Dutchmen (0-2).

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY SHOWCASE

Lancaster Country Day 49, West Shore Christian 24 — Make that a 2-0 getaway for the Cougars, who opened the game on a 13-0 run, outscored WSC 15-4 for a 28-4 halftime lead, and then blew the game wide open with a 17-2 third-quarter barrage. Genesis Meadows, who had 23 points vs. Dayspring Christian on Friday, capped her dandy opening weekend with 22 points, and Jade West chipped in with a career-high 10 points for Country Day.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Bermudian Springs 65, Lancaster Catholic 64 — Twice the Crusaders rallied back from double-digit deficits, and Catholic closed the game on a 21-11 run to get within a point in the waning seconds. But the Crusaders (1-1) misfired on a pair of free throws with no time remaining on the clock, and the Eagles escaped with the tourney championship. Jeriyah Johnson (19 points, three 3’s), Mary Bolesky (14 points, four 3’s) and Rylee Kraft (14 points) spearheaded the Crusaders, who trailed 36-29 at the half and 54-43 heading into the fourth quarter. Fingers crossed for Bolesky, who was carted off the floor late in the game with an apparent lower-leg injury.

NORTHERN LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Palmyra 48, Northern Lebanon 33 — The Cougars captured the championship clash, opening up some breathing room with a 15-6 third-quarter clip to knock off the host Vikings. Olivia Shutter hit a couple of 3’s and popped in a career-high 12 points for Northern Lebanon (1-1). FYI: Lancaster Catholic at Northern Lebanon in the L-L League Section 4 opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

RED LION TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Red Lion 40, Manheim Township 28 — In the title game, the host Lions roared to an early 15-4 lead, and then outscored the Blue Streaks 15-5 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room and secure tourney gold. Ava Byrne bucketed 11 points for runner-up Township (1-1).

Governor Mifflin 59, Ephrata 36 — The Mustangs bottomed out 11 3-pointers and grabbed a 42-17 lead at the break, and Mifflin KO’d the Mountaineers in the third-place game. Brynn Adams (three 3’s) and Jasmine Griffin scored 14 points apiece for Ephrata (0-2). Mifflin also eliminated the Mounts in last season’s D3-6A quarterfinals.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 50, Tulpehocken 26 — The first milestone moment of the young season is in the books, as Braves’ coach Jason McDonald picked up his 100th career victory as PV (1-1) downed the hosts in the third-place game. Rebecca Cox paced a balanced attack with 10 points for the Braves, who jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead and had a commanding 32-10 cushion at the half.

TWIN VALLEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lower Dauphin 51, Lancaster Mennonite 20 — The Falcons soared early on, opening the game on a sizzling 34-7 spree on the way to a victory over the Blazers in the third-place game. Jayla Rivera scored 10 points for Mennonite (0-2).

NONLEAGUE GAMES

Penn Manor 57, Lampeter-Strasburg 39 — Morgan Miller (19 points), Lily Sugra (12 points) and Kamia Goodley (12 points) paced a balanced attack, and the host Comets (1-1) grabbed a 28-19 lead at the half and eased past the Pioneers, who were making their season debut. Kiersten Hostetter went 8-for-8 at the foul line and scored 15 points for L-S.

Cedar Crest 42, Harrisburg 13 — A terrific season debut for the host Falcons, who opened the game on a 15-3 blitz, took a 30-7 halftime lead, and then held the Cougars to one third-quarter point on the way to the victory. Sarah Batra bucketed 16 points for Cedar Crest.

Elco 52, Boiling Springs 20 — Kailey Eckhart (17 points) and Sam Nelson (career-high 16 points) sparked the offense, and the host Raiders opened their season with a strong defensive effort in their win over the Bubblers. Elco sprinted to a 33-11 lead at the half, and then iced the game with a 14-1 third-quarter barrage.

Also Saturday, Hempfield rallied past Dallastown to win the Black Knights’ tip-off tourney, while Solanco settled for fourth place. Here is that story, plus a photo gallery from Hempfield’s win over the Wildcats …

