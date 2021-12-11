Hello, basketball season. The L-L League girls hoops campaign kicked off Friday night with some tip-off tournament and nonleague games across the region. Here’s the rundown …

BIG SPRING TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Columbia 71, Steel-High 20 — A lot of people pegged the Crimson Tide to do damage this winter, and Columbia certainly came out throwing haymakers vs. the Rollers. Brie Droege (22 points), Brooke Droege (20 points) and MacKenzie Burke (12 points on four treys) paced the offense, and the Tide put Steel-High in an insurmountable hole with a 46-15 first-half run, before Columbia used a 20-2 third-quarter spree to trigger the mercy rule vs. the Rollers. Up next for Columbia is Saturday’s title game vs. host Big Spring.

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Warwick 29, Cocalico 27 — It was just what the doctor ordered for the Warriors, who rode a balanced scoring attack to knock off their backyard rivals and reigning L-L League Section 3 champs. Warwick, which lost all five of last season’s starters to graduation, was down 10-5 early and trailed 16-14 at the half before using a 6-2 third-quarter clip to grab the lead for good and subdue the host Eagles. There was one double-digit scorer in the game: Erin Henry popped in a career-high 11 points for Cocalico. Warwick will take on Northeastern York for gold and Cocalico will take on Conrad Weiser for third place on Saturday.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown 36, McCaskey 32 — The Bears had to sweat this one out, as the Red Tornado used a 12-8 fourth-quarter run to make this first-round tilt close down the stretch. Jade Love-Morris popped in 19 points for E-town, which used an 11-6 third-quarter spurt for a 28-20 edge, before the Bears held off McCaskey at the wire. Anisha Sepulveda scored 7 points for the Tornado.

Red Land 41, Donegal 32 — The Patriots had a 15-8 second-quarter clip to grab a 23-14 lead at the half, and Red Land eased past the Indians in the other first-rounder at E-town. Carlee Collier bucketed a game-high 19 points for Red Land, while Victoria Burton paced Donegal with 12 points.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot 45, Exeter 44 — With a tricky Section 3 slate coming up just around the bend, the Spartans were hoping for a quick start, and they got it. Taylor Soehner (15 points) and Erin Gonzalez (13 points) led the way in the scoring department, and Garden Spot closed the game on a 16-7 blitz to top the host Eagles and earn a spot in Saturday’s championship game vs. Eastern York. Gwen Varley dropped three 3-pointers for the Spartans.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 58, William Allen 31 — The Kailah Correa Era in Lebanon is officially underway, and the Cedars’ much-ballyhooed freshman didn’t waste any time, announcing her presence with authority. Correa bucketed a game-high 17 points in her much-anticipated varsity debut, and Lebanon outscored Allen 37-9 over the middle two quarters to advance to Saturday’s title tilt. Madison Bishop chipped in with 16 points for the Cedars, who closed the game on a 32-18 tear to KO the Canaries.

Fleetwood 47, Conestoga Valley 40 (OT) — The Buckskins had a chance to win it late in regulation, but the Tigers ended up outscoring CV 7-0 in OT in a first-round matchup. Alex Hess poured in 21 points for the hosts, while Taylor Hehnly led the Bucks with 8 points.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Hamburg 33, Annville-Cleona 25 — The Dutchmen, playing in coach Wee Sanchez’s debut on the bench, had an early 9-5 lead, but the host Hawks went 10-3 in the second quarter for a 15-12 edge, and Hamburg finished fast with a 13-6 fourth-quarter clip to take care of A-C. Ava Hoover scored 11 points for the Dutchmen, who will square off against Tri-Valley in Saturday’s consolation round.

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY SHOWCASE

Lancaster Country Day 64, Dayspring Christian 25 — Genesis Meadows (23 points) and Piper Graham (13 points) paced a balanced attack, and the host Cougars poured in 49 points over the middle two quarters for a quick 1-0 getaway, winning for rookie coach Devonne Pinkard in his bench debut. Country Day’s 25-2 second-quarter spree gave the Cougars a command 36-10 lead the break, and Country Day, which is set to take on West Shore Christian in the second day of the showcase on Saturday, cruised from there.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Catholic 73, New Oxford 27 — It didn’t take the Crusaders very long to punch it into warp speed. Rylee Kraft (12 points), Jeriyah Johnson (11 points) and Naomi Zulueta (10 points) showed the way in the scoring column, and the fast-breaking Crusaders opened the game on a punishing 43-17 run, then outscored the host Colonials 20-5 in the third quarter to blow the game wide open, setting up Saturday’s title clash vs. Bermudian Springs, which KO’d reigning D3-3A champ Trinity.

NORTHERN LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Northern Lebanon 53, Milton Hershey 38 — The Vikings hit the floor with their three seniors and six freshmen, and bolted to a quick 16-4 lead against Spartans and never looked back. NL had a 25-18 lead at the half, then went 18-10 in the third to open up some breathing room. Reigning L-L League Section 4 MVP Ashlyn Messinger had a memorable opener with 26 points for the Vikings, including a couple of 3’s and 12 big foul shots. Olivia Shutter — one of NL’s new ninth-grade contributors — chipped in with 10 points, as the Vikes set up Saturday’s championship clash vs. in-county rival Palmyra.

RED LION TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township 46, Governor Mifflin 39 — An early statement win of sorts for the Blue Streaks, who were minus leading returning scorer Gianna Smith, who opened the season still rehabbing an offseason knee injury. Missy Welch scored 15 points, and Township nabbed a 24-19 lead at the break, outscored the Mustangs 12-6 in the pivotal third quarter, and held on late to earn a spot in Saturday’s title tilt vs. the host Lions, who beat another L-L League squad Friday.

Red Lion 54, Ephrata 41 — The host Lions raced out to a 28-17 halftime lead and sauntered past the Mountaineers and into Saturday’s championship clash vs. Manheim Township. Jasmine Griffin opened up her much-anticipated junior campaign with 16 points, and Cara Tiesi popped in a career-high 14 points for Ephrata, which gets a rematch against Governor Mifflin in the third-place game on Saturday. The Mustangs dropped the Mounts 57-33 in the D3-6A quarterfinals last season.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Schuylkill Valley 50, Pequea Valley 25 — Braves’ skipper Jason McDonald was denied a milestone victory when the Panthers doubled-up the Braves in a first-round matchup. SV opened the game on a 14-1 run for a 27-12 halftime lead, and the Panthers held PV to three third-quarter points and pulled away after the break for the victory. Carly Anderson and Shania Stoltzfus had 7 points apiece for the Braves, who will try and give McDonald his 100th career coaching victory Saturday vs. host Tulpehocken in the third-place game.

TWIN VALLEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Twin Valley 46, Lancaster Mennonite 31 — It was Teasia Pena’s debut on the Blazers’ bench, and her Mennonite squad was within 19-18 at the break and 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter. There, the host Raiders closed the game on a spirited 17-3 spree and topped the Blazers. Natalie Foster had a game-high 19 points for TV, while Jayla Rivera bucketed 10 points to pace the Blazers, who get Lower Dauphin in Saturday’s third-place game.

NONLEAGUE

Central York 45, Penn Manor 23 — The Panthers used a 10-1 second-quarter blitz for a 24-12 halftime lead, and Central York picked off Penn Manor in Millersville. Bella Chimienti scored a game-high 21 points for CY, while Lily Sugra paced PM with 11 points. The Comets are right back at it Saturday with a home date vs. Lampeter-Strasburg.

Also Friday, Hempfield sashayed past Solanco in the first round of the Black Knights’ tip-off tourney. Here’s the story …

