Day 2 of the 2022-23 season was on Saturday, with multiple tip-off tournament championship and third-place games on the docket. Plenty to discuss. Here’s the roundup …

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Northeastern York 40, Cocalico 38 — A tough setback for the host Eagles, who had a 36-34 lead through three quarters, but Northeastern held Cocalico to just 2 fourth-quarter points and rallied to capture the championship on the Eagles’ home floor. Teagan Sahm scored 12 points for Cocalico, which settled for silver.

Warwick 42, Conrad Weiser 41 — A third-place finish for the Warriors, who trailed 33-30 heading into the fourth quarter, and then closed the game on a 12-8 clip to rally for the win. Natalie Wenger scored 18 points — including 10-for-14 at the foul line — and Kayla Willis hit three 3-pointers for Warwick.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Red Land 49, Elizabethtown 24 — The Patriots used a 9-0 second-quarter blitz for a 22-12 halftime lead, and then Red Land closed the game on a 16-2 tear to pull away from the host Bears and win the championship. Chloe Wilkinson scored 7 points for runner-up E-town.

McCaskey 39, Donegal 25 — The Red Tornado opened the game on a rip-roaring 17-2 run, led 26-4 at the half, and coasted home for a third-place finish in E-town. Keymara Myers paced McCaskey’s balanced effort with 12 points, while Mia Wissler and Remy White scored 10 points each for the Indians.

GETTYSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Mennonite 42, St. James (Maryland) 35 — The Blazers picked up the bronze behind Jayla Rivera, who drilled three 3-pointers and bucketed 29 points. Mennonite had a 20-point second-quarter outburst to grab a 24-21 lead at the break, and then opened up some breathing room with a 12-8 third-quarter clip on the way to claiming the third-place game.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Brandywine Heights 32, Annville-Cleona 26 — The Dutchmen had an 11-3 third-quarter blitz to pull within 23-22, but the Bullets outscored A-C 9-4 down the stretch and took home the championship trophy. Ava Hoover and Kendall Cooper scored 12 points apiece for the Dutchmen, who settled for silver after knocking off host Hamburg on Friday.

HEMPFIELD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Hempfield 53, Governor Mifflin 50 — The host Black Knights picked up a third-place finish behind the hot shooting of Sophia Ott (28 points) and Autumn Cook (15 points). Hempfield led 29-28 at the half and then fended off the Mustangs to secure the bronze.

MOUNT CALVARY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Harrisburg Academy 42, Linden Hall 22 — Camryn Halcorage poured in 19 points, and HA bolted to a 27-9 halftime lead and never looked back vs. Lions. Hayden Augustine-Laurent popped in 11 points for Linden Hall.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Catholic 64, Bermudian Springs 44 — A hot start for the Crusaders, who zoomed to 2-0 and captured the tourney title as Mary Bolesky (three 3-pointers, 18 points) and Stella Higgins (15 points) paced the offense. Catholic roared to a 45-19 lead at the half and never let Bermudian Springs back in it. The Crusaders hit seven 3-pointers in all — three by Autumn Lipson.

PENN MANOR TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Central York 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 20 — The Panthers built a commanding 29-9 first-quarter lead, grabbed a 47-15 lead at intermission, and then held the Pioneers to 5 second-half points to win the championship. Katie Ranck paced runner-up L-S with 9 points.

Central Dauphin 58, Penn Manor 21 — Tough draw for the young-pup Comets in the third-place clash, and the Mid-Penn power Rams raced out to a 15-1 lead, grabbed a 26-7 lead at the half, and coasted to a third-place finish in Millersville. Alayzha Twyman scored 6 points for PM.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 46, Upper Perkiomen 20 — A 2-0 start and the Tulpy tip-off gold trophy for the Braves, who used a 19-4 second-quarter spree for a 28-11 lead at the break. Janae Patterson paced PV with 10 points; the freshmen had a team-best 20 points in the two games for the Braves.

UNIONVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Hatboro-Horsham 49, Conestoga Valley 45 — The Buckskins put up a good fight, but came up just short in the third-place game vs. the Hatters. Grace Harrison scored 14 points for CV, which had a 25-22 lead at the half. But H-H outscored the Bucks 27-20 down the stretch and took the bronze in Unionville.

WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Christian School of York 40, Lancaster Country Day 35 — Genesis Meadows splashed four 3-pointers and poured in 27 points, but the Cougars couldn’t pull off the comeback against CSY, which led 20-15 at the half and then fended off LCD to win the tourney title.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest 37, Manheim Central 32 — In a battle of squads looking to contend in their respective section races this winter, Kaila Francis (15 points) and Lizzie Lowe (10 points) paced the host Falcons, who outscored the Barons 21-20 in the second half to hold on for the victory. Maddie Knier pumped in 22 points for Central, which will be right back in Lebanon County on Tuesday for a much-anticipated nonleague clash vs. Lebanon. FYI: Knier is up to 1,396 career points for the Barons.

