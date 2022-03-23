The first Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball coaching vacancy of the 2022 offseason has come. And it’s a notable one.

Tim Speraw is stepping down as the Lebanon skipper after 12 highly-successful seasons at the helm.

“My two kids are getting older,” Speraw told LNP|LancasterOnline on Wednesday. “I have a 7-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. My son plays a ton of sports. I’m missing a lot of his things. My daughter now is starting to get into some stuff in music and sports. …I didn’t want to miss any more of their events.”

Speraw, who played football and basketball for Lebanon in the mid-1990s, has been a hoops coach in some capacity for more than 20 years. And in a way, coaching ultimately saved him at his lowest point and guided him towards a future career.

After high school, Speraw went on to attend Albright University.

“I dropped out of college and was just in a bad place,” Speraw recalled. “I went to my old coach John Barnhart. I felt like I needed something. I asked him if I could help coach. He sent me to the middle school team. I started coaching down there at age 19.”

Coaching opened Speraw’s eyes to a potential career path.

“It definitely had an influence on me going back to school to be a teacher,” he said. “When I first went to college I had no intentions of being a teacher. Being around teachers who were coaches. …My brother, Dan, was a teacher and was a girls coach when I was there.”

Speraw eventually went back to school at East Stroudsburg University and later became a math teacher at Lebanon High School - he is now the school’s Attendance Improvement Plan coordinator.

Speraw was a Lebanon varsity assistant for seven seasons, the last two with the girls program, before becoming the Cedars’ boys varsity head coach in 2010.

He took over a program with a winning tradition but coming off a losing season. In his first year, the Cedars went 15-13, finishing as the L-L Section Two runner-up, qualifying for the league tournament, and competing in a District Three quarterfinal game inside Hershey’s Giant Center.

“My first year the Thomas boys, Kyle and Jesse, I might say they’re the two-most talented kids I had in those 12 years,” Speraw said. “It was a lot of changing the culture. Putting our system stuff in, what my staff and I had decided on. It was a rocky transition at first. I felt kids started buying in towards the end of the year.”

In 12 seasons under Speraw, Lebanon finished at .500 or better 11 times. The Cedars qualified for the District Three tournament six times, reaching the semifinals in 2017, when Lebanon also appeared in the state tournament.

Speraw’s 171 coaching wins are just four shy of the program’s all-time mark (Barnhart had 175 wins from 1983 to 1998).

Along the way, there were also four section crowns, and four other times finishing as section runners-up. The Cedars qualified for the league tournament eight times in the last 12 seasons, reaching the league final in 2014 and 2017 before winning the league tourney crown in 2021. It was the Cedars’ first league crown since 2004, when Speraw was a first-year Lebanon assistant coach.

“That means a ton,” Speraw said of the league championship. “Especially under all the COVID circumstances. To be able to give the kids something special to go out on is incredible. …from the first year to this year our expectations didn’t change. We always strived to win the section, win leagues, compete in districts and make a run in states.”

The Cedars made that 2021 league championship run with Speraw and son Tate, then the team’s biggest fan, sporting what they deemed to be lucky playoff mullets.

“I’ll miss having Tate in the gym with me,” Speraw said. “He loved my players more than anything else. He’d go to practice, sit with my guys, have 3-point shootouts with them. That stuff I will miss. I can’t get that time back. But as bittersweet as it is, this is the right choice.”