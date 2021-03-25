The 2021 PIAA girls basketball championships get started with a pair of games Thursday in Hershey’s Giant Center. Keep it here for news, notables, facts, stats, game roundups, quotes and observations.

Two title games, and two WPIAL teams touching down in the Giant Center on Thursday …

PIAA CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 4 champ Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes (18-5) vs. District 7 champ Neshannock Lancers (19-2), 12 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Mount Carmel clipped District 2 champ Holy Cross 50-47 in the quarterfinals before knocking out District 11 champ Mahanoy Area 52-33 in the semifinals. Holy Cross advanced when three-time reigning D3 champ Linden Hall had to forfeit because of coronavirus issues in its program. … Neshannock edged District 5 champ Windber 51-48 in the quarterfinals before outlasting District 6 champ Penns Manor 39-36 in OT in the semifinals.

NOTES: This will be the first PIAA championship-game appearance for both teams. … Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski is in her 12th season with the Lancers, and in her 41 total years coaching, she’s amassed 686 victories. … Neshannock has zero seniors on its roster; Lancers’ leading scorer is Neleh Nogay (16.9). … Another vet coach at MCA; Lisa Varano calls the shots for the Red Tornadoes, whose top player is 6-foot-3 post threat Dani Rae Renno.

THE GIANT CENTER: Protocols aplenty in here, even with 1,200-plus fans in the arena. Everyone is socially distanced throughout the seating area — lower bowl and upper deck. ... They also checked in us media types differently; no back-door entrance. Everyone is coming in the main entrance. Press row is all spread out for social distancing purposes. Safety first. ... FYI: Mount Carmel was the first team out. And they were psyched.

* MOUNT CARMEL 54, NESHANNOCK 43 *

SCORE ROUND 1 TO THE EAST: Mount Carmel is taking the PIAA gold trophy back to District 4. Dani Rae Renno — an Elizabethtown College recruit — poured in 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting and she pulled down 10 rebounds, Alyssa Reisinger popped off the bench for 12 points and four boards, and the Red Tornadoes topped Neshannock 54-43 for Class 2A gold. MCA never trailed, and staved off the Lancers' last-gasp effort down the stretch. Lauren Shedleski chipped in with 10 points — including a pair of game-changing third-quarter 3-pointers — for MCA.

POST PATROL: Renno, a tough matchup at 6-foot-3, did plenty of damage at the rim, and when Neshannock doubled her defensively in the first half, that left Reisinger open for some easy buckets at the glass. Reisinger had 11 points at the half, when MCA had a 27-21 lead.

KEY MOMENT: MCA opened the third quarter with a quick 7-0 blitz, with Shedleski's wing 3-ball giving the Tornadoes a 34-23 lead with 6:33 to go in the quarter. Shedleski hit another trey to stretch MCA's lead. Renno came up big at the end of the third, with three post buckets, including a pair of stick-backs, and the Tornadoes had a 43-32 cushion heading into the fourth.

"Best feeling ever," Renno said after the game. "And to get to do this with the girls I've been playing with since we were little is incredible."

MORE RENNO: MCA's dominating lane player scored on consecutive stick-backs to open the fourth quarter, and her layup capped the Tornadoes' 9-0 clip for a 47-32 cushion.

COMEBACK CHOPS: Neshannock picked up the pace with an unrelenting full-court press in the fourth quarter; Addilae Watts' dribble-drive cut into MCA's lead, and when Neleh Nogay buried a top-of-the-key jumper to cap an 8-0 run, the Lancers were within 49-43 with 1:07 to play. But Renno restored order with — what else? — a clutch stick-back, and MCA won it. Nogay (11 points), Watts (10 points) and Mairan Haggerty (12 points) paced Neshannock, which has zero seniors on its roster.

QUOTABLE: "It was such a ride this year with COVID and all the things the girls had to face," MCA coach Lisa Varano said. "It's a blessing to be able to coach these girls, and they left it all out there on the court. This is very special. It's fantastic, because girls basketball has always been big at our school, and these girls are a big part of it — just like the girls before them, so I couldn't be happier for all of them."

QUOTABLE: "This is the best feeling in the world," Reisinger said. "Being able to experience this with all of these girls ... we've been playing together since we were little, so this is amazing."

PIAA CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP: District 12 champ West Catholic Burrs (10-4) vs. District 7 champ Mohawk Warriors (19-4), 5 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Catholic topped District 4 champ Loyalsock 62-52 before beating District 11 champ Notre Dame—Green Pond 59-33 in the semifinals. … Mohawk KO’d a pair of undefeated teams, dropping 19-0 Punxsutawney 68-52 in the quarterfinals before racing past 20-0 Forest Hills 74-58 in the semifinals. FH had been 46-1 in its previous 47 games.

NOTES: West Catholic was just in Hershey for the 2A finale in 2018, where the Burrs fell to Bellwood-Antis in the title game. Coach Beulah Osueke’s bunch is spearheaded by Virginia Tech recruit Destiney McPhaul. … Coach Mike O’Lare will be taking Mohawk to the state finals for the first time in program history. Paige Julian is scoring at a 21.3 clip to lead the Warriors.

* WEST CATHOLIC 67, MOHAWK 56 *

BURRS MINE GOLD: Have a night, Ciani Montgomery. West Catholic's senior sniper turned the Giant Center's basketball court into her own personal playground, pouring in a game-high 34 points on 14-for-18 shooting, leading the Burrs to a 67-56 win over Mohawk in the Class 3A finale. West Catholic was here for the second time; after falling in the 2018 finale, the Burrs left no doubt this time, out-rebounding the Warriors 33-18 and feasting on 13 turnovers on the way to the dub.

KEY SEQUENCE: Mohawk's Hannah McDanel splashed a 3-pointer and the Warriors sliced West Catholic's lead down to 53-49 with 3:19 to go. After that, it was all Burrs. After McDanel's trey, Montgomery scored on back-to-back trips, including a nifty pull-up jumper in traffic. Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic's leading scorer and Virginia Tech recruit, quickly added a conventional three-point play and another hoop in the lane, and Montgomery went 4-for-4 at the line in the waning seconds to help the Burrs ice it.

LIGHTING IT UP: Montgomery wasn't the only player making buckets in the Giant Center. Mohawk's Paige Julian was sensational in defeat, scoring 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting, as she scored on an array of dribble-drives and pull-ups. She was fantastic. Julian scored 11 of Mohawk's 13 second-quarter points, as the Warriors were within 29-26 at the break. West Catholic went box-and-1 on Julian in the third quarter, keeping Julian off the scoresheet that stanza. McDanel (14 points) hit a pair of 3's and Nadia Lape (16 points) drilled another trey to help keep Mohawk close. But Montgomery scored nine third-quarter points and the Burrs kept their lead.

MOHAWK'S LAST GASP: Julian was finally able to shake free for three fourth-quarter off-the-bounce layups, Lape coaxed in a jumper, and McDanel's trey forced West Catholic into a timeout to talk shop. That's when Montgomery, who was sensational, and McPhaul, who was a thorn in Mohawk's side the whole night with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helped slam the door and bring a gold trophy back to Philly.

QUOTABLE: "This is a big accomplishment because we've never won (a state title) in girls basketball," said Montgomery, a Lincoln University recruit. "This means a lot for our community and our families and our support system."

QUOTABLE: "I don't feel like this has even hit me yet, because I've wanted this for eight years," West Catholic coach Beulah Osueke said. "I've worked and I've built and I've sacrificed and I'm so proud of everybody. But yeah, I'm still in shock a little bit."

