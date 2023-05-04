The season was a rocky ride for Lancaster Mennonite’s basketball team, but the postseason was perfect, and the aftermath keeps getting better.

Senior guard Camden Hurst and senior center David Weaver were named Class 2A all-state Wednesday, when the Pennsylvania Sports Writers all-state team was announced.

For guiding the Blazers to the 2A state championship, Seth Buckwalter was named 2A Coach of the Year.

“I was expecting Cam to be first team,’’ Buckwalter said Thursday. “I was really hoping David would make it, because he had so much impact on so many games.

“Coaching-wise, I don’t know that it really dawned on me that, yeah, that might be something that could be the next step.’’

Hurst missed 18 games this year with a hand injury, and played (“played lefthanded,’’ according to Buckwalter) most of the 2021-22 postseason with a wrist injury.

He averaged 22.7 points this year, 24 per the five state tournament games, culminating in a 23-point, 10-rebound performance in Mennonite’s 60-44 defeat of Aliquippa in the 2A state final.

Hurst was first-team all-state as a sophomore, junior and senior. He was nosed out for 2A Player of the Year by Davion Hill of St. John Neumann, a four-time all-state choice who averaged 34 points per game this season the scored 50 in SJNs one-point loss to Mennonite in the first round of the state tournament.

Weaver, a 6-7 senior and a true center, blocked five shots each in the state quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. He averaged 11.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, and went for a double-double, 15 points and 10 boards, in the state final.

Weaver plans to play at West Chester University.

Hurst and Weaver are among eight Lancaster County players selected to all-state in voting by a panel of media members from throughout the state.

The others: Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena (Class 6A third team), Manheim Central shooting guard Trey Grube (5A second team), Octorara senior forward Elijah Hamilton (4A second team), Octorara junior guard Zach Kirk (4A third team), Linville Hill Christian senior forward Daniel King (A second team) and Mount Calvary junior guard Avery Kopcha (A third team).

Grube, a 5-11 senior, is arguably the best perimeter shooter in Lancaster-Lebanon League history. He made the 5A third team a year ago, and jumped one level after leading the L-L with 90 3-pointers this season. He leads the league all time with 308 career threes.

He averaged 21.2 points, shooting 40 percent fron the arc and 81 percent from the foul line. He will play at Lancaster Bible College.

Pena ran the Hempfield offense for three years, and averaged 15.8 points per game in 2022-23. The Black Knights went 24-4, won the L-L Section One and overall league titles, and won a first-round game in the 6A state tournament.

Hamilton and Kirk led Octorara to 17 wins and a state-tournament bid and were honored in a crowded 4A field that featured elite high-major college prospects.

Hamilton, a 6-4 senior, made second-team all-state for the second straight year. He averaged 20.5 points and 11 rebounds.

Kirk a 6-0 junior, took the reins of the Braves when Hamilton was injured early this season. He averaged 18.2 points, six rebounds and four assists, and was named L-L Section Three player of the year.

King, among the area’s most versatile players, averaged 13.2 points, 9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. A 6-3 swingman, King led Linville to two straight District Three championships and a 24-1 season, the only loss coming to Berlin Brothersvalley in th semifinals of the state tournament.

King is a Lancaster Bible College commit. His coach, Mike Schatzmann, finished second to Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tanner Prosser for A coach of the year.

Kopcha, a junior guard who made the third last year, averaged 18.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He led Commonwealth Christian Academy Conference both in points per game and in assists per game.

2022-23 PENNSYLVANIA SPORTSWRITERS ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS

CLASS 1A

1st Team

Vinnie Cugini 6’ 1” senior Aquinas Academy*

Pace Prosser 6’ 1” junior Berlin Brothersvalley

Alier Maluk 6’ 11” sophomore Imani Christian Academy

Jaydis Kennedy 6’ 3” senior Geibel Catholic

Jack Bracken 6’ 4” junior Harmony Area

Craig Jarvis 6’ 1” junior Berlin Brothersvalley (tie)

Cameron Keyser 6’ 5” senior Jamestown Area (tie)

2nd Team

Drew Hoffman 5’ 11” senior High Point Baptist Academy

Xavier Spears 6’ 3” junior Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg

Derek Litzelman 6’ 1” senior North Penn-Liberty

Dame Givner 6’ 1” sophomore Imani Christian Academy

Daniel King 6’ 3” senior Linville Hill Christian Academy

Matt Stanley 5’ 11” senior Union Area

3rd Team

Ryan Blubaugh 6’ 1” senior Berlin Brothersvalley

Avery Kopcha 5’ 11” junior Mount Calvary Christian

Mason Kargo 5’ 11” senior Portage Area

Jack Swider 6’ 5” senior Phil-Mont Christian Academy

Adam Straub 6’ 3” senior Elk County Catholic

Lorenzo Gardner 6’ 4” junior Monessen

*Class 1A Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Tanner Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley

CLASS 2A

1st Team

Davion Hill 6’ 2” senior St. John Neumann Regional Academy*

Camden Hurst 6’ 2” senior Lancaster Mennonite

Shea Champine 6’ 1” senior Bishop Canevin

Cameron Lindsey 6’ 3” junior Aliquippa

Jackson Hubbard 6’ 2” senior Sayre Area

Ross Eyer 6’ 5” senior Muncy

2nd Team

David Weaver 6’ 7” senior Lancaster Mennonite

Brad Felix 6’ 3” senior United

Nathan Lapp 6’ 1” senior Dock Mennonite Academy

Richie Preston 6’ 5” senior West Middlesex Area

Marcus Cleveland 5’ 11” senior Leechburg

Kyree Latimer 6’ 3” junior Constitution

3rd Team

Donovan Walker 6’ 1” senior Aliquippa

Tyree Turner 6’ junior Greensburg Central Catholic

Jordan Hesdon 6’ senior Clarion-Limestone

Tanner Zawada 5’ 10” sophomore Mahanoy Area

Jake Mattocks 6’ 3” senior Mercer Area

Zaki Alston 6’ 4” senior Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter (tie)

Franco Alvarez 6’ 5” junior Greensburg Central Catholic (tie)

*Class 2A Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Seth Buckwalter, Lancaster Mennonite

CLASS 3A

1st Team

Makhai Valentine 6’ 3” senior Steel Valley*

Adam “Budd” Clark 5’ 10” senior West Catholic

Zion Stanford 6’ 5” senior West Catholic

Patrick Haigh 6’ 4” senior Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Blake Morningstar 6’ 5” senior Wyalusing Valley

Garrett Harrold 6’ 4” senior Penn Cambria

2nd Team

Connor Spratt 6’ 2” senior Seton LaSalle Catholic

Owen Schlager 6’ 2” sophomore Trinity

Bryce Robson 6’ senior Deer Lakes

Joseph Roth 6’ 5” junior Ellwood City

Damon Curry 6’ 5” junior Franklin

Jacen Holloway 6’ 5” senior Devon Prep

3rd Team

Karson Dominick 6’ 1” junior North Penn-Mansfield

Danny Nemitz 5’ 10” senior Mid Valley Secondary Center

Lucas Orchard 6’ 4” senior Devon Prep

Terek Crosby 6’ 2” junior Yough

Nasseem Wright 6’ 6” junior Math Civics and Sciences Charter

Jude Haigh 6’ 4” sophomore Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

*Class 3A Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Miguel Bocachica, West Catholic

CLASS 4A

1st Team

Robert Wright III 6’ junior Neumann-Goretti*

Brandin Cummings 6’ 4” junior Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Meleek Thomas 6’ 4” sophomore Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Rodney Gallagher 6’ senior Laurel Highlands

Sultan Adewale 6’ 8” senior Neumann-Goretti

Izaiah Pasha 6’ 5” senior Cardinal O’Hara

2nd Team

Max Hurray 6’ 1” junior North Catholic

Jake Karnish 6’ 2” senior Fleetwood

Bryce Epps 6’ senior South Allegheny

Keondre DeShields 6’ 3” senior Laurel Highlands

Khaafiq Myers 5’ 11” junior Neumann-Goretti

Elijah Hamilton 6’ 5” senior Octorara (tie)

Duce Jackson 6’ 6” senior Collegium Charter (tie)

3rd Team

Cole Miller 6’ 3” senior Clearfield Area

Austin Bausman 6’ 4” senior Eastern York

Nyerre Collins 5’ 10” senior Greater Johnstown

Bradyn Foster 6’ 8” junior Highlands

Dean Coleman-Newsome 6’ 4” senior Archbishop Carroll (tie)

Zach Kirk 6’ junior Octorara (tie)

Zion Moore 5’ 11” sophomore Belle Vernon Area (tie)

*Class 4A Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Mike Bariski, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

CLASS 5A

1st Team

Justin Edwards 6’ 7” senior Imhotep Charter*

Thomas Sorber 6’ 9” junior Archbishop Ryan

Ahmad Nowell 6’ 1” junior Imhotep Charter

Royce Parham 6’ 9” junior North Hills

Rahmir Barno 5’ 11” senior Imhotep Charter

Darren Williams 6’ 4” junior Archbishop Ryan

2nd Team

Jackson Hicke 6’ 5” senior Radnor

Anthony Caccese 6’ 7” senior Exeter Township

Trey Grube 5’ 11” senior Manheim Central

Kareem Diaz 6’ 4” senior Murrell Dobbins

Daemar Kelly 6’ 5” senior Penn Hills

Tasso Sfanos 6’ 2” senior Mars Area

3rd Team

Julian Pagan 6’ 3” senior Pocono Mountain West

Hayden Pardoe 6’ 5” senior Central Mountain

Zyion Paschall 5’ 10” senior Exeter Township

Jake Sambuchino 5’ 11” senior Cathedral Prep

Malachi Thomas 6’ 4” senior Milton Hershey

Kevin Rucker, Jr. 6’ 5” junior Bonner-Prendergast

*Class 5A Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Matt Ashcroft, Exeter Township

CLASS 6A

1st Team

Ruben Rodriguez 6’ 2” senior Reading*

Xzayvier Brown 6’ 1” senior Roman Catholic

Jalil Bethea 6’ 4” junior Archbishop Wood

Nick Coval 6’ 2” junior Parkland

Braeden Shrewsberry 6’ 3” senior State College

Dylan Blair 5’ 11” senior Downingtown West

2nd Team

Jacob Nguyen 6’ 4” sophomore Spring-Ford Area

Sam Brown 6’ 2” senior Lower Merion

Quidire Bennett 6’ 3” senior Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Greg Guidinger 6’ 7” junior Central York

Jaron McKie 6’ 2” sophomore St. Joseph’s Prep

Nadir Myers 6’ 2” senior Upper Darby

3rd Team

Aris Rodriguez 6’ 5” senior Reading

Nasir Washington 6’ 3” senior Penn Wood

Myles Grey 5’ 10” senior Reading

Jonathan Anderson 5’ 9” senior New Castle

Donovan Fromhartz 6’ 4” sophomore Downingtown West

Miguel Pena 6’ 3” senior Hempfield (tie)

Jermal Stewart-Herring 6’ 3” senior Roman Catholic (tie)

*Class 6A Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Rick Perez, Reading

CLASS NON-PIAA

1st Team

Christian Bliss 6’ 4” junior George*

Andrew Phillips 6’ 4” senior Malvern Prep

Will Riley 6’ 7” sophomore Phelps

Dellquan Warren 6’ junior Keystone Academy

Ryan Williams 6’ 3” junior Malvern Prep

2nd Team

Luke Bevilacqua 6’ 11” sophomore George

Jordan Dill 5’ 11” freshman Germantown Friends

Will Sydnor 6’ 8” junior First Love Christian Academy

Khali Horton 6’ 6” senior Keystone Academy

Kevin McCarthy 6’ 3” junior Episcopal Academy

3rd Team

Devin Booker 6’ 4” sophomore Cristo Rey

Matt Gilhool 6’ 11” junior Westtown

Matar Diop 6’ 10” senior Keystone Academy

Macon Emory 6’ 7” junior Perkiomen

Bahsil Laster 6’ 5” junior Academy of the New Church

*Class Non-PIAA Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen