HERSHEY - Lancaster Mennonite won its third straight District Three Class AA basketball championship Tuesday, beating Antietem 57-44 at the Giant Center.

For the third straight year, same opponent. For the third straight year, all-state guard Camden Hurst led the way. For the third straight year, the Mounts pushed Mennonite hard.

But maybe this year is different. The Blazers (16-7), having been through a challenging winter, seem ready to play for a while.

“I think we can still improve,’’ said Blazers’ coach Seth Buckwalter. “So much of that has been a process.’’

Among the Blazers’ litany of injuries: Hurst, who scored 19 Tuesday, missed most of the regular season with a hand problem. Another starter, senior guard David Shell, is only freshly back from missing a couple weeks with a concussion. Sophomore guard Jordan Lilly, who played Tuesday, has missed stretches.

“The guys that played a lot of minutes tonight,’’ Buckwalter said, “have only played six games together.’’

Antietam (13-11) has a sophomore big guy, Julious Williams, who can score on the perimeter, along with a power forward, 6-3 junior Jovan Hollis, who can get his own shot.

They caused some matchup problems, particularly because Williams drew David Weaver, Mennonite’s 6-7 center, away from the basket.

Those two combined for 28 points; the fierce Hollis had 16 of his 18 in the second half.

But the journey has forced all the Blazers to figure it out, and Tuesday guys like sophomore reserve guard Myles Halvorsen, backup forward Bill Rothwein and freshman guard Chase Hurst looked utterly comfortable, and were utterly effective, on the big stage.

Mennonite trailed after a quarter, but ended the first half on a 7-0 run, ending in a Rotherwein layup off a superb pass from Savier Sumrall, and led 27-19.

By the time Antietam scored again, in the middle of the third quarter, it was 37-19. Although the Mounts didn’t bail out, the suspense was about over.

Yes, Chase Hurst is Cam’s brother, and his toughness and scrap seem directly related to endless playground battles with Cam and older brothers Carter, 21 and Cody, 23.

“We do (look for each other),’’ Cam said. “He’s played in the backyard a lot, and he knows how to play.’’

In AA, Buckwalter knows he doesn’t have to worry about District Three power rankings or even his club’s won-loss record. In November, he’s already in the postseason.

Thus he’s comfortable scheduling teams like District One power Unionville, District Three power Trinity, 5A Chichester followed by 6A McCaskey, etc.

Thus he can absorb injuries and take his time making the pieces fit.

“We can go play a Chichester first game of the year,’’ Buckwalter said, “lose in overtime, and it actually helps our power ranking. Then go play McCaskey (and win) the next night). It helps us tremendously.’’

Also, while no one can guess that the state bracket will bring - the Blazers are expected to host the first round Saturday, March 11 vs. the District Four runner-up - it doesn’t appear that there’s a AA monster like Pittsburgh’s Sacred Heart the past couple years, or Philadelphia’s Constitution in the recent past.

Which is why this particular three-peat could be the start of something bigger.