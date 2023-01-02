Thumbing through some L-L League girls basketball stats during the holiday breather, and jotted down 17 freshmen who are already making waves for their respective programs. Some have already cracked the starting lineup. Some have been key contributors off the bench. And they’ve all hit the court sprinting in their ninth-grade seasons. Here’s a look …

SECTION 1

* Olive Brandt, Lebanon — Heard about Ms. Brandt coming up through the Cedars’ pipeline, and she has not disappointed: 9.0 points a game, plus four 3-pointers. She also has a couple of game-winning shots already under her belt: A late jumper and some must-have foul shots in the waning seconds to help Lebanon hold off Manheim Central, and then an OT 3-pointer to stymie Manheim Township — on the road. It’s no coincidence the Cedars are 9-0.

* Kaila Francis, Cedar Crest — Looks like the Falcons have found their inside presence for the next four seasons, as Francis has already become a force in the paint and at the glass, averaging 10.3 points (and countless headaches) a night. She’s also marched to the free-throw line 51 times, so she knows how to attack the rim, control her body in the air, and draw fouls.

* Liv Parmer, Manheim Township — With Blue Streaks’ ace scorer Ava Byrne on the shelf with a nagging injury — sadly, she’s yet to play a single second this season — Parmer is earning big minutes in coach Sean Burkhart’s rotation. The jackrabbit guard can defend, and she’s chipping in 3.6 points a game coming off the pine. Sensing a bright future for Parmer.

* Michael Glackin knew when he took Penn Manor’s coaching job that this would be a re-tooling season for the Comets, who won 17 games, captured the Section 1 crown, went to the L-L League semifinals and made a spirited run in the D3-6A playoffs last winter — only to see four starters and some key bench kids move on. Glackin has four freshmen — Lilly Rineer (6.7, 6 3’s), Alayzha Twyman (5.5, 5 3’s), Paityn Smith (3.6) and Joelle Kroesen (2.1) — getting major minutes in his rotation. And despite some growing pains, Penn Manor has a couple of wins, and is keeping everyone honest. Rineer had a 14-point, 3-trey performance in a win over Elizabethtown. Be patient, Millersville; the nucleus is here.

SECTION 2

* Chloe Wilkinson, Elizabethtown — The Bears, like Penn Manor, also lost a slew of talent from last season, and new skipper Todd Brubaker is navigating his new-look crew through some changes. Wilkinson has made an immediate impact; she’s at 8.3 points a game with four 3-pointers, including a couple of double-digit scoring performances. She popped in 18 points in a win over Garden Spot just before the holiday break. E-town can certainly build around her moving forward.

* A pair of Ephrata ninth-graders are making a big splash for the Mountaineers: Leah Caldwell (6.5) in the lane and Marie McCracken (4.1, 2 3’s) in the backcourt. Caldwell is already starting and doing damage in the lane, and McCracken is usually the first kid up and off the bench for Ephrata, which has a first-place showdown Friday against Manheim Central. Caldwell and McCracken should be cornerstones in coach Brian Cerullo’s rotation for years to come.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

* Like Glackin and his Penn Manor crew, Northern Lebanon skipper Ken Battistelli has been starting four freshmen in Fredericksburg: Hayley Sheroky (9.9, 10 3’s), Kasey Weimer (7.8, 3 3’s), Mackenzie Miller (1.9) and Saorise Phillips (0.3) have joined soph scoring wiz Olivia Shutter (16.5, 19 3’s) in the Vikings’ starting lineup, and that bunch is going to be around for a while. Sheroky hit the game-winning shot in the section opener at Cocalico, and she can handle and score. Weimer is a slasher who can get on the boards. And Miller and Phillips are defensive/glue kids who do tons of dirty work. Battistelli said his squad will do a lot of learning on the fly this winter — read: there will be some growing pains — but NL is going to be trouble the more polished this young-pup group gets.

* Two snipers from Elco: Madelynn Stout (7.1, 13 3’s) and Kenzie Eckhart (4.9, 3 3’s) can both shoot it from deep and beat you in transition. They’re helping to make first-year coach Karl Keath’s transition to the captain’s chair easier.

SECTION 4

* Janae Patterson, Pequea Valley — Like Brandt at Lebanon, we’ve been hearing a lot about Patterson coming up through the Braves’ system, and she has burst onto the scene: 11.2 points a game and seven 3-pointers, and she’s been a real whirling dervish with the ball — capable of beating you off the bounce and from the arc. Patterson already has six double-digit scoring efforts, including a 15-point, four-3 performance in a win over Kutztown, and a career-high 20 points in a win over Brandywine Heights in the championship-game victory over BH in the Bullets’ holiday tournament.

