Rylee Kraft owns two pairs of basketball sneakers: One green and one purple. There’s no rule that says she has to wear the same colors at the same time.

Lancaster Catholic’s 6-foot junior is creative. She chooses to mix and match. This time it was green on the right foot and purple on the left.

“I love doing crazy things with my shoes,” Kraft said. “I just like to be different.”

That’s the best way to describe Kraft on the court. There aren’t many players like her. She can be a point guard, a shooting guard, a forward or a center. She can be all of those things on offense or defense.

Kraft scored 17 points and helped top-seeded Catholic run away from No. 4 York Catholic 62-35 in the District Three Class 3A semifinals at Berger Gym on Friday night.

The Crusaders will take on No. 2 Columbia at Giant Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It’s the first time the Lancaster-Lebanon League rivals will meet in a district final.

Kraft connected on eight of her nine field goal attempts. They weren’t all uncontested layups. Some were tough shots. She drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key, hit an 18-footer from the right wing and buried a mid-range jumper. The rest of Kraft’s baskets came at the rim.

“She has all options,” teammate Mary Bolesky said. “She is the ultimate player, the ultimate threat. She’s able to do anything on the court. She takes coaching and she learns. She’s so much of the reason why we’re going so far.”

Kraft’s skills are diverse because she was a guard when she was younger. Although she was tall, she wasn’t taller than everyone else. It wasn’t until eighth grade that she gained a few inches on most of her peers.

As she moves through her high school career, she keeps upgrading her toolbox.

“In the past two years of playing varsity, I’ve mainly been a driver,” Kraft said. “This past summer I tried to add a 3. So people have to play honest on me instead of just backing up.”

That’s the offense. The flashy part.

Kraft’s defense was more impressive. She matched up against diminutive point guard Mariah Shue in the first half and center Amanda Reed in the second. This wasn’t a one-time decision. Catholic has utilized its 6-footer this way in the past.

“We know she’s quick enough to do that, and her length is going to bother people,” coach Charlie Detz said. “That allows us to move other girls to different matchups. Her versatility is really what sets her apart. It makes her a dominant player for us.”

Catholic (22-3) regrouped after a crushing loss to Lebanon in the L-L semifinals. The Crusaders had nine days to put it behind them. They were off for the first two. Then they went back to work.

Detz said his team was back to its old self during the three practices leading up to its date with York Catholic (17-7).

“We did a lot of team stuff to get their minds right,” Detz said. “I think that paid a lot of dividends. It got them to the point where they could forget about the loss, but learn from it and refocus.”

Catholic shot 22-for-31 in the first three quarters. A scorching 71%. Bolesky scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers. Lily Lehman added nine points and five rebounds.

Bolesky and Kraft are Catholic’s top two scorers and close friends. They’re also kindred spirits with one important trait in common.

“I think we’re both super intense,” Bolesky said. “Maybe she does a better job of hiding it. All we want to do is win. That’s so awesome to have in a teammate. She’s so tough out there and she brings it every game.”

Kraft said she’s proud of her shoes. There’s a good chance she’ll make another change with them before she steps onto the Giant Center floor.

“I’ll probably switch it up,” she said. “I don’t know which pair I’ll wear. We’ll see.”

One way or another, the sneakers will be different. Just like the player wearing them.