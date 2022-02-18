A t-shirt sale is being held to raise money for the Ryan N. Smith RelentlesS Fund. The initiative has come about as we approach the one-year mark on the death of Smith, a Lampeter-Strasburg alum who died March 22 after a 19-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Smith finished with 1,080 career points and earned all-state honors after leading the Pioneers to the program’s first Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, the District 3-5A quarterfinals and overtime of second round game of the PIAA Class 5A tournament. Smith went on to play at East Stroudsburg, earning PSAC East Freshman of the Year honors in 2019.

Smith was diagnosed with cancer shortly thereafter. He actually beat Leukemia in the first go-around and was set to return to ESU in January 2021 in hopes to resume a potential basketball career, before the cancer returned again.

Smith’s legacy has lived on through several events such as a bone marrow drive held at ESU, a Coaches vs. Cancer Game in Memory of Ryan Smith earlier this basketball season and a pair of scholarship funds named after Smith at Millersville Community Church and ESU, among many other initiatives.

The Ryan N. Smith RelentlesS Fund was founded by the Smith family. The fund is set up through the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

The Lancaster County Community Foundation invests a portion of its money back into organizations and needs within Lancaster County.

The goal of the Ryan N. Smith RelentlesS Fund is intended to preserve Smith’s legacy of hard work, kindness, humility and desire to show the love of his Christian faith by providing opportunities that encourage and bring out the best in people, according to the family.

Prior to Smith’s arrival on campus, ESU men's basketball coach Jeff Wilson picked a word to motivate his players: Relentless. The word has stuck with the program ever since, and from August 2019 forward, Smith took that word to push him forward in his cancer battle. Smith also wore the No. 5 at ESU.

Both factors are incorporated in the sale of t-shirts, long-sleeve t-shirts and hoodies for the Ryan N. Smith RelentlesS Fund.

Shirts can be purchased at this link: relentlessfoundationforever5.bigcartel.com.

The store closes March 6.