What. A. Game.

While the Lampeter-Strasburg girls basketball team may have held a 12-point halftime lead in Tuesday’s first round of the District Three Class 5A playoffs, things were far from over for visiting Susquehannock.

And after a second half that proved to be the dictionary definition of “back-and-forth,” it was the visitors who emerged with a quarterfinal bid, ultimately beating the Pioneers 51-48 in a thrilling overtime clash.

“That’s the kind of game you want to have in the district playoffs,” L-S coach Steve Villbrandt said afterward.

At halftime, 24 of Lampeter-Strasburg’s 25 points had come from the dynamic duo of Katie Ranck and Anna Horner. As for Susquehannock, the shots were just not falling. The message from coach Alex Fancher?

“Keep shooting.”

The Warriors did. By the time less than three minutes remained in the third quarter, Susquehannock had halved its halftime deficit in half, and trailed 29-23. Two big 3-pointers then tied the game at 29-29 to send the game to the fourth quarter.

“When (Susquehannock) put the pressure on us in the second half, that was the turning point,” Villbrandt said of the opponents’ third-quarter comeback.

The fourth quarter seemed more a tug-of-war than a basketball game. Out of nine consecutive possessions, there were six scores in a three-minute stretch.

With a timeout called with just under four minutes left in regulation, everyone caught their breath and got ready for the final few minutes.

Warriors point guard Elena Snyder took two crucial steals and turned them into four points to tie the game at 39-39.

After a 10-second violation on the Pioneers, it was evident that Susquehannock had claimed the momentum. However, Villbrandt’s team wasn’t ready to give up just yet. With under 90 seconds left, the Warriors were up 43-41 when time was called.

With the road supporters making it loud, the Warriors forced a turnover on the first possession after the timeout. After taking some time off the clock, Susquehannock went in for a layup, but the Pioneers stepped up with a vital stop on defense.

And while the Pioneers got three shots on their next possession, none of them wanted to go in. Ultimately, Lampeter-Strasburg sent Susquehannock to the free-throw line with 32 seconds remaining in regulation.

However, the Warriors were not in the bonus quite yet. Still needing to get the ball across halfcourt, Susquehannock did that and called a timeout with 24 seconds left.

Then, in a turn of events no one saw coming, Ranck stole the inbound pass and made a layup to tie the game at 43-43 with 15 seconds to play. Susquehannock guard McKenzie Galbreath missed an open layup, sending the game to overtime.

Leigha Saurbaugh and Ranck got two big buckets to fall to give the Pioneers a four-point lead to open the extra period.

“Including the end of the fourth and start to overtime, (Lampeter-Strasburg) went on a 6-0 run. I told our team to take it one play at a time, don’t get frazzled,” Fancher said.

Instead, the Warriors’ Snyder went on a 5-0 run all by herself herself to take the lead right back, 48-47.

Then, the pesky Susquehannock D forced the Pioneers to take four shots before Saurbaugh went to the free-throw line. She made one of two which tied the game at 48-48 with under a minute left.

A shooting foul with 12 seconds left was one of many crucial moments in overtime. Susquehannock made both free throws to take a 50-48 lead. After a missed shot on the other end, the Warriors tacked on another point at the free-throw line.

“Both teams battled. Both teams were fatigued. Susquehannock made one less mistake than us, and that won the game,” Villbrandt said. “Nobody thought we’d be here. Everyone deemed this year a rebuilding year. We proved everyone wrong.”