BETHLEHEM — Stella Higgins didn’t venture far from her coach the one time she left the floor during the fourth quarter. There was no need. She wasn’t going to sit for long.

The key to winning this game, Lancaster Catholic decided, was stopping New Hope-Solebury point guard Gabby D’Agostino. Higgins was handed that difficult task.

“When Stella got that chance and did what she did, it was a no-brainer to keep her on it,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “She really changed the game defensively for us.”

Catholic withstood New Hope’s spirited comeback and prevailed 64-54 in the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball second round at Liberty Tuesday night. The District 3 champs will face Mount Carmel in the quarterfinals Friday at a site and time to be determined.

Higgins is the Crusaders’ sixth man. The sophomore has developed into a defensive specialist. That role was more important than ever in this matchup.

“I went out there and put my mind to stopping my girl and focusing on her,” Higgins said. “I just did my job.”

Catholic made D’Agostino, who is lightning quick off the dribble, its primary focus in the days leading up to this showdown with the District 1 champion. When No. 30 wasn’t scoring, she was often creating opportunities for her teammates.

Higgins was so effective she was allowed to play D’Agostino 1-on-1 for most of the fourth quarter. D’Agostino took three shots during that time. She missed all three.

“While they have a lot of good pieces around her, she’s the engine that makes them go,” Detz said. “Our whole goal was to limit her touches and make someone else make them go.”

New Hope (18-8) stalled when its engine was turned off. The Lions didn’t score for the first 5:22 of the final period and shot 3-for-20 down the stretch.

Higgins had a simple approach. She locked in on D’Agostino and didn’t worry about anything else.

“I watched her eyes,” Higgins said. “I can see where she’s looking and where the ball is at. That also helps me focus. I’m not thinking about helping other girls. We’re solely just focused on one girl.”

There was a moment in the third quarter when it looked like Catholic (25-2) was in trouble. The Crusaders’ 14-point lead was cut to 1 and all of the Lions’ shots were falling.

A pair of 3-pointers, by Mary Bolesky and Autumn Lipson, helped Catholic regain its footing. The Crusaders stretched their lead back to 6. Their defense took it from there.

“Teams go on runs,” said Lily Lehman, who finished with 12 points. “That’s what we had to keep in the back of our heads. They went on their run. Once they were done, we were obviously the better team. We could work our way out of it.”

During practices early in the season, Catholic was split into two units. The five starters and the next five. Higgins often found herself guarding Bolesky, another super-quick point guard.

To prepare for this game, Bolesky and assistant coach Beth Cook spent time pretending to be a facilitator like D’Agostino. Higgins had to guard them. The sophomore has steadily improved her defensive skills.

“All year long she has been evolving with it,” Detz said. “That’s not what we all knew when she came here. We knew she was a good player. We knew she could do a lot of things well. We’re making her into a great defender. Tonight was a big step towards that goal.”

Bolesky hit four 3-pointers and made eight consecutive free throws in the closing minutes for 20 points. The 5-foot-4 guard also had 9 rebounds. Rylee Kraft scored 13 points and Carleigh Anderson had 8 points and 7 rebounds.

As soon as Catholic found a way to slow down New Hope, the Crusaders found their way into the next round.

“Now it’s survive and advance,” Detz said. “At this point you don’t get any bonus points. It’s all about getting the win and figuring out how you’re gonna win the next game.”

To get this win, Catholic needed a stopper. That’s what Higgins has become.