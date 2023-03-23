HERSHEY - Imani Christian Academy of Pittsburgh rolled to the state class A basketball championship Thursday, defeating Berlin Brothersvalley 81-64 with a sophomore- and transfer-laden team.

It was the first state title in school history for Imani, which ends the season on an 18-game winning streak.

The season has not been without controversy. Imani, which has just 152 students from grades K-12, brought in several transfers this year, including starting guards Dame Givner (from Pittsburgh’s Obama Academy) and RJ Sledge (from 2022 Class A state champ Bishop Canevin).

Sledge was deemed ineligible before this season by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which ruled that the transfer was athletically motivated. The PIAA overturned the ruling on appeal in November.

After Imani defeated Union in the WPIAL A championship game March 2, Union coach Mark Stanley said “I don’t know if it was the third quarter (that decided it) or back in September when they got more guys in,” Stanley said. “Bring in some more. I can’t stand it.”

“What can you do? They’re not cheating. It’s just not fair. It’s not right.”

Imani beat Union again, 72-40, in the state semifinals Monday.

Alier Maluk, a 6-11 forward with scholarship offers from Ohio State, LSU, Oregon and others, led Imani (25-6) with 22 points in 24 minutes. Avery Wesley scored 16 points and Givner 15.

Sledge, Maluk, Wesley and Givner are sophomores. There are no seniors on the roster.

Berlin Brothersvalley (26-3), which lost to Pottsville Nativity in the 2021 A final, got 23 points from Pace Prosser.