HERSHEY - Neumann-Goretti and Bishop Canevin put on dazzling shows in rolling to state boys’ basketball championships Thursday at Giant Center.

Neumann-Goretti, of the Philadelphia Castholic League, won its ninth state title, all since 2010. It was the Saints first state title since 2018, and first in Class 4A, where it has landed due to the PIAA competition formula. The previous crowns were in 3A.

Canevin, from Pittsburgh, was making its first appearance in a state final.

Class 4A - Neumann-Goretti 93, Quaker Valley 68: This looked like a heavyweight scrap early, with blistering tempo and athleticism on both sides.

The Saints sustained that level the whole way, a level they hadn’t approached since winning the Philadelphia Catholic League tournament three weeks ago.

With University of Kentucky coach John Calipari looking on, the Saints shot 64 percent from the field (37 of 58), made eight of 17 three-pointers and 11 of 14 free throws.

N-G is driven by sophomore guards Rob Wright and Khaafiq Myers, and they delivered as usual; Wright, who has scholarship offers from Wake Forest and Wichita State, has 16 points and seven assists.

But the Saints got big stuff on this night from wings Bruce Smith (14 points, five of seven shooting), Masud Stewart (10 points) and especially Aamir Hurst, who scored 20 including seven of nine from the field and four of six from the arc.

Neumann-Goretti is 23-4.

Quakey Valley, the District Seven champion, came in 27-0. The Quakers were hurt by shooting from five for 18 from the three-point line. They did get a brilliant game from 6-6 senior forward Marcus Frank, who has 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Class A - Bishop Canevin 64, St. John Neumann 47: Canevin, from Pittsburgh and the District 7 champion, shot 56 percent from the field (29-52) and won despite shooting just two free throws, both and-ones after made baskets.

The Crusaders got to the rim. A lot. They blocked six shots, and out-rebounded the Golden Knights 38-26.

Canevin, 25-4, started the season 0-2. All the Crusaders’ losses were to 5A and 6A schools, and three of the four were to state-tournament qualifiers.

“We’re good,’’ said coach Gino Palmsoina, but he wasn’t bragging.

“It’s the players, not the coaching,’’ he added.

The Crusaders had four double-figure scorers: Kai Spears (16), Kevaughn Price (15), Jaden Gales (14 and 12 rebounds) and Amari Evans (10).

Evans is a freshman. Another freshman, point guard RJ Sledge, had nine points and five assists.

St. John Neumann, which beat Lancaster County’s Linville Hill Christian 60-50 in the quarterfinals, got 30 points from senior guard Davion Hill, a two-time all-stater. Hill shot 10-for-27 from the field and didn’t have an assist.

The game was officiated by Sarah Fye, of Clearfield County and District 5, the first woman to referee a boys’ PIAA final.

The games were the first of six boys’ finals here over the weekend, with AA and 5A scheduled for Friday and 3A and 6A Saturday.