There were big games galore on Tuesday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Lebanon 63, Penn Manor 30 — Make that an 11-0 getaway for the host Cedars, as Liliana Harrison (18 points), Kailah Correa (15 points) and Aaliyah Ferrer (11 points) sparked the offense. Lebanon outscored the Comets 33-9 over the middle two quarters to open up plenty of breathing room and remain alone in first place in the section standings. Lily Rineer scored 7 points for Penn Manor.

Cedar Crest 44, Manheim Township 43 — A real barn-burner in Neffsville, where the Falcons closed the game on a 19-10 spree to rally past the host Blue Streaks and remain with the lead pack in the section chase — alone in second place and on Lebanon’s heels. Allison Metzgar hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Lizzie Lowe added 10 points for Cedar Crest, which trailed 24-11 at the half and 33-25 heading into the fourth before putting on its rally caps. Brooke Weaver and Ava Byrne scored 9 points apiece for Township, which raced out to an early 13-5 edge, but ultimately couldn’t slam the door and fell another game off the pace in the section race.

Hempfield 49, McCaskey 36 — The Black Knights came into this showdown with an un-Hempfield-like 0-3 record in league play, but picked up its first league victory, giving the section race a facelift of sorts in the process. Sophia Ott (16 points, 3 3’s), Autumn Cook (13 points) and Lauren Moffatt (10 points) all hit for double-digits, and the Knights used a 14-2 third-quarter blitz to grab a 31-20 lead and ease past the host Red Tornado. Anisha Sepulveda scored 15 points to lead McCaskey, which fell out of a second-place tie and is now alone in third place in the chase.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 42, Solanco 34 — After a slow start — the host Golden Mules had a 17-10 lead at the half — the Barons outscored Solanco 32-17 in the second half for the come-from-behind win, and to remain on the 1-line in the loss column in the section hunt with Warwick. Maddie Knier (15 points) and Abbie Reed (10 points) led Central in the scoring department, while Jenna Ehlers (season-best 18 points) paced the upset-minded Mules.

Warwick 45, Garden Spot 25 — The host Warriors remained atop the section heap with Manheim Central in the loss column, outscoring the Spartans 29-13 over the middle two quarters to pull away for good. Natalie Wenger (18 points) and Bella Smithson (12 points) paced Warwick, which topped Garden Spot for the second time this season; the Warriors downed the Spartans in late December in the third-place game of Warwick’s holiday tournament. Tuesday, Morgan Pavelik scored 7 points for Garden Spot.

Ephrata 43, Conestoga Valley 16 — After falling out of a first-place tie with Manheim Central last week, the Mountaineers were itching to get back on the floor and make amends. They did against the host Buckskins. Jasmine Griffin scored 18 points, Ephrata opened the game on a 15-2 blitz, grabbed a cozy 24-4 lead at the break and sashayed past CV to remain on Manheim Central’s and Warwick’s heels. Erin Figart scored 6 points for the Bucks.

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 57, Northern Lebanon 21 — In a battle of old-school rivals, the host Crusaders barreled to an early 18-2 lead, were ahead 28-6 at the half, and remained unbeaten with their 11th mercy-rule win in a row. Rylee Kraft (21 points), Autumn Lipson (12 points on four 3’s) and Mary Bolesky (11 points) all scored in double-figures for Catholic, while Saorise Phillips scored a career-high 7 points for the Vikings, who slipped into a tie for third with Elco; idle Lampeter-Strasburg remained alone in second place, behind Catholic. FYI: It was the Crusaders’ 64th L-L League section victory in a row.

Elco 38, Cocalico 31 — The Eagles took a 24-23 lead into the fourth quarter, but the host Raiders closed the game on a 15-7 clip to rally for the win and snap Cocalico’s 2-game winning streak. Makenna Seifert (12 points) and Sophie Irvin (season-high 11 points) paced Elco, while Erin Henry scored 8 points for the Eagles, who used a 9-5 third-quarter clip to take the lead into the fourth quarter.

SECTION 4

Columbia 65, Octorara 10 — The Crimson Tide cruised to a 27-0 first-quarter lead, led 41-2 at the half and never looked back, taking over sole possession of first place in the process when Pequea Valley downed Annville-Cleona, which came into Tuesday tied with Columbia in the loss column for first place. Brie Droege (19 points) and Brooke Droege (15 points, 3 3’s) led the Tide, while Jamie Guertler scored 8 points for the Braves.

Lancaster Country Day 73, Linden Hall 15 — The Cougars joined a logjam 3-way tie for second place in the section race, opening the game on a rip-roaring 42-6 run — including a 21-2 second-quarter spurt — as Genesis Meadows poured in a season-high 32 points. Danielle Hinton (season-high 15 points) and Sophia Sanchez (12 points) helped Country Day’s cause, while Hayden Augustino-Laurent scored 6 points for the host Lions, who were back on the court for the first time since Dec. 15.

Also Tuesday, Pequea Valley knocked Annville-Cleona off the 1-line in the Section 4 chase with a 14-point win in Kinzers. Here’s the story …

