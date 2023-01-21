Some great matchups and terrific finishes on Friday in L-L League girls basketball action, with eight games on the docket. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notes …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 40, Cedar Crest 20 — The host Black Knights played spoiler, knocking the Falcons down a peg in the section race after closing the game on a 20-6 blitz, including a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to silence Cedar Crest, and give Lebanon — a 60-55 winner over Manheim Township — a 2-game cushion in the section chase. Sophia Ott (14 points) and Lauren Moffatt (13 points) paced Hempfield, which scored 10 points in all four quarters, and led 20-14 at the half. Allison Metzgar scored 6 points for the Falcons, who dipped to 2-5 in their last seven games, and saw their lead for second place — and a league playoff bid — shrink.

McCaskey 49, Penn Manor 42 — The host Red Tornado closed the game on a 17-11 clip to fend off the Comets and remain within shouting distance of front-runner Lebanon and second-place Cedar Crest in the section standings. Keymara Myers scored 13 points for McCaskey, which had a slim 32-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Alayzha Twyman (11 points) and Lily Rineer (10 points) led Penn Manor, which made the Tornado earn it. McCaskey will host undefeated Lebanon in yet another key section clash on Tuesday.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 56, Elizabethtown 23 — Make that seven wins in a row for the blistering-hot Barons, who used a 10-2 second-quarter clip for a 19-14 halftime edge, and then outscored the host Bears 20-5 in the third quarter to open up plenty of breathing room. Maddie Knier (28 points), Kaylie Kroll (12 points) and Abbie Reed (11 points) paced Central, which maintained its outright lead atop the section standings. Taryn Hummer scored 8 points for E-town, which kept it close in the first half, but dropped its fourth game in a row. FYI: Knier is up to 1,738 career points for the Barons.

Ephrata 60, Garden Spot 25 — The host Mountaineers needed a win to remain alone in second place, and to remain on Manheim Central’s heels in the section hunt, and Ephrata got the dub. Jasmine Griffin poured in 26 points, Cara Tiesi chipped in with 10 points, and the Mounts went for the jugular early with a 39-12 first-half run to subdue the Spartans. Ephrata iced it with a 13-1 third-quarter blitz. Nikki Zeiset dropped in 13 points for Garden Spot. FYI: Griffin is up to 1,330 career points for the Mounts, just 12 points shy of become the leading scorer in program history. Interestingly, Carla Wenger — who holds the program mark with 1,341 points — is Ephrata’s assistant coach. The Mounts are idle until next Thursday at home vs. Solanco.

Solanco 37, Conestoga Valley 36 — What a finish in Witmer. After the Buckskins’ Rhiannon Henry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the Golden Mules’ Jenna Ehlers hit a layup and drew a foul at the buzzer, and she rattled in the game-winning free throw with no time left on the clock, lifting Solanco to a thrilling victory. The Mules got the ball back after CV misfired on a pair of potential game-icing free-throw attempts, as Solanco snapped a 2-game slide in riveting fashion. Ehlers scored 11 points for the Mules, while Gabrielle Moore hit five 3-pointers and poured in a season-high 16 points for the Bucks, who saw their 2-game winning streak come to a close in heart-breaking fashion.

SECTION 4

Columbia 77, Lancaster Mennonite 26 — The Crimson Tide remained alone in first place atop the section leaderboard, cruising to a 41-20 halftime lead and then coasting past the host Blazers. Columbia capped it with a 13-0 third-quarter blitz, as Brie Droege (28 points), Brooke Droege (16 points), Kailee Soto (12 points) and Kylis Wylie-Smith (season-high 10 points) all scored in double-digits for the Tide, which won its fourth game in a row. Jayla Rivera popped in 15 points for Mennonite. FYI: Brooke Droege inched closer to the 1,000-point plateau; the junior is at 944 career points for Columbia. Rivera, meanwhile, is approaching 900 career points; the senior is at 829 points for the Blazers.

Annville-Cleona 38, Linden Hall 5 — The Dutchmen needed a victory to keep pace with Lancaster Country Day and Pequea Valley for second place in the section race, and they took care of the host Lions. Josie Clay netted 13 points, and A-C barreled to a 25-1 halftime lead and never looked back for their second victory in a row. Hayden Augustino-Laurent scored 4 points for Linden Hall, which remained winless.

In a Section 1 showdown on Friday, host Lebanon kept its grip on first place — and gained a game in the standings — with a hard-fought victory over Manheim Township. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 11 a.m.

Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 12 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Hempfield at Wilson, 12:30 p.m.

Coatesville at McCaskey, 1:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Lampeter-Strasburg, 1:30 p.m.

Oley Valley at Pequea Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Columbia at Eastern York, 6 p.m.

