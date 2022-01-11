What a way to kick-off the week, with 12 L-L League girls basketball games on Monday night. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 67, McCaskey 41 — Make that an 8-0 start for the Black Knights, who bolted to a 41-20 halftime lead and never looked back, maintaining sole possession of first place in the section chase in the process. Lauren Moffatt (18 points, 4 3-pointers), Sophia Ott (14 points) and Kira Mattes (season-high 13 points) showed the way in the scoring column for Hempfield, while Mariah Ruth scored 12 points for the host Red Tornado.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon 47, Donegal 36 — Make that a 2-game winning streak for the host Vikings, who made a 21-16 halftime lead stand up in a victory over the Indians. Ashlyn Messinger continued her torrid stretch with 27 points, and Olivia Shutter chipped in with 13 points for Northern Lebanon. Messinger is averaging 26.3 points in the last three games. Meanwhile, Victoria Burton bucketed a season-high 26 points to pace Donegal. FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 694 career points for the Vikings.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 34, Octorara 24 — Here’s something you don’t see everyday: Just two players scored points for Mennonite, and six players total in the game scored points as the Blazers put up 24 second-half points to subdue the host Braves and snap a 3-game losing skid in the process. Jayla Rivera (24 points) and Rebecca Lane (10 points) combined for all 34 of Mennonite’s points, as the Blazers took a 10-5 halftime lead after a 7-0 second-quarter clip. Mennonite closed it out with a 15-point fourth-quarter surge. Ja’syah James scored 9 points for Octorara, which remained winless.

NONLEAGUE

Solanco 41, Elizabethtown 22 — Finally, a victory for the Golden Mules. In a game that featured exactly one made free throw, Jenna Ehlers bucketed a career-high 14 points, Olivia Lasko chipped in with 10 points, and Solanco picked up its first victory after a 10-game slide to open the season. The host Mules used a 12-3 second-quarter spurt for a 20-6 halftime cushion and cruised past the Bears. Ainsley Raybold ripped three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 15 points for E-town.

Ephrata 36, Cocalico 22 — It’s a big week for the Mountaineers, and they got it started off on the right foot with a nonleague triumph against their backyard rivals. Jasmine Griffin (14 points) and Brynn Adams (11 points) paced the offense, and host Ephrata overcame a 1-point third-quarter dry spell to clip the Eagles. The difference? The Mounts used a dominating 21-0 second-quarter blitz for a 32-9 halftime lead. Teagan Sahm scored 9 points for Cocalico. FYI: Griffin, a junior, is up to 746 career points for Ephrata.

Pequea Valley 42, Oley Valley 39 — Breanne Beiler posted a career-high 11 points to pace a balanced attack, and the Braves held off the hard-charging Lynx for a gut-check road victory. PV opened the game on a 12-2 spree and led 27-17 at the half, and then held off Oley Valley, which outscored the Braves 14-7 down the stretch to make it close at the wire. PV snapped a 3-game slide.

Manheim Central 60, Red Land 35 — Get the banner ready, Maddie Knier is closing in fast on the 1,000-point club. The Barons’ junior ace poured in 27 points, and Rachel Nolt drilled three 3’s and added 15 points as Central opened the game on a 22-6 run and picked off the Patriots in Manheim. Knier, a junior, is at 966 career points, and the Barons play Wednesday at home vs. Penn Manor, Friday at Elco and Saturday at Fleetwood.

Manheim Township 56, Reading 21 — Ava Byrne hit for a season-high 18 points, and the host Blue Streaks rolled to a 25-10 halftime lead, and then outscored the Red Knights 14-3 down the stretch to snap a 2-game slide.

Pottsville 47, Elco 28 — The Raiders gassed up the bus and headed to glorious Martz Hall to tangle with the host Crimson Tide, and Pottsville opened up some breathing room with a 22-point third-quarter surge and downed Elco. Kailey Eckhart remained red-hot for the Raiders with 20 points; she’s at 21.7 points in the last three games, and the senior is up to 766 career points for Elco.

Spring Grove 55, Lampeter-Strasburg 40 — The host Rockets exploded to a 33-20 halftime lead and sauntered past the Pioneers, who saw their modest 2-game winning streak come to a halt. Jenna Daveler (season-high 14 points, three 3’s) and Maggie Visniski (11 points) paced L-S.

East Pennsboro 53, Annville-Cleona 40 — It was a 37-37 stalemate at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Panthers got the last run, closing the game on a 16-3 spree to KO the host Dutchmen. Sage Sherk (season-high 13 points) and Ava Hoover (10 points) paced A-C in the scoring department.

Also Monday, in a riveting Section 2 game that went right down to the wire, Lebanon fended off Conestoga Valley to remain alone in first place as freshman phenom Kailah Correa popped in a career-high 41 points. Here’s the story …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Manheim Township at Warwick, 6:30 p.m.

Lebanon at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Elco at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

