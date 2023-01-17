Just three nonleague games on MLK Day on Monday night. Here's the roundup, plus some notes …

Solanco 47, Donegal 33 — The host Golden Mules barreled to an 18-0 first-quarter lead, seized a 31-8 lead at the break, and cruised past the Indians to snap a 3-game slide. Josie Janssen popped in a season-high 13 points for Solanco, while Mia Wissler (11 points) and Bella Mackison (10 points) paced Donegal, which suffered its fifth straight setback.

Lebanon 71, Hershey 30 — The Cedars steamrolled to 14-0 overall, grabbing a 39-15 halftime cushion, and then icing the game in the third quarter with a 15-7 clip to remain undefeated. Balance galore for Lebanon: Kailah Correa poured in 24 points, Aaliyah Ferrer hit three 3-pointers and added 14 points, Liliana Harrison chipped in with 12 points and Zariyah Whigham scored 10 points for the Cedars, who picked up the road victory.

Annville-Cleona 45, Camp Hill 34 — The Dutchmen hit a speed-bump last week, and needed a victory here to get back on track. They got it. A-C opened the game on a 15-4 run, and opened up some breathing room with a 12-5 third-quarter clip and subdued the host Lions, snapping a 3-game slide in the process. Ava Hoover pumped in 22 points and Kendall Cooper added 10 points to spark the offense, and A-C picked up a must-have win in the D3-3A playoff race.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Warwick at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Mennonite at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

* Two games with first place on the line Tuesday: Warwick (4-1) can force a tie in the Section 2 race with a win at Manheim Central (5-0); Pequea Valley (4-1) and force a tie for first place in the loss column in the Section 4 hunt with a win vs. Columbia (4-0).

