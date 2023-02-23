One can only imagine what Aaron Enterline might become if he played basketball all the time. The part-time version remains a marvel.

The Manheim Central junior reveals his potential in glimpses. Through crazy, athletic plays.

It could be speeding past a defender with his lightning-quick first step. Or flying above a taller player for a rebound. Or rejecting a shot at about 100 mph off the gymnasium wall.

“He’s a beast,” senior Trey Grube said. “He’s incredible. When you have an athlete like that, it makes my job and everyone else’s job so much easier.”

Enterline finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists to help top-seeded Manheim hold off No. 9 Muhlenberg 64-54 in the District Three Class 5A quarterfinals at Doe Run Elementary Thursday night.

Manheim (21-5) advanced to face No. 4 Mechanicsburg at home in the semifinals Monday.

Enterline stole the show. He has developed from bench player to irreplaceable contributor since the season began. Without that transformation, the Barons might not have escaped.

Manheim coach Charlie Fisher had no idea what to expect from Enterline when he showed up three months ago. The 6-3 forward missed last season with a knee injury and didn’t start hoops until December because he was playing wide receiver and defensive back for the football team.

Enterline took baby steps at first. The Barons waited before placing him in the lineup. Now it’s difficult to ever take him off the floor.

“In the beginning of the season, I was barely playing,” Enterline said. “I was in football mode. I couldn’t rebound. I couldn’t judge the ball and stuff. I couldn’t dribble. Once I got in the flow, I adapted.”

It wasn’t just that Enterline grabbed 12 rebounds Thursday. That’s a big enough total on its own. It’s that he had nine of Manheim’s first 10 rebounds in the second half. The Barons were missing Sam Witmer, a 6-2 forward who averages 11 boards per game. Someone had to pick up the slack.

Enterline was that guy. He can play just about any role. In this game, he was a true big man. He roamed the paint and cleaned up the glass.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” Fisher said. “You take his athleticism, his competitiveness and he’s even-keeled. He’s an awesome kid. That’s No. 1 of all.”

Enterline’s most important moment wasn’t anything evident in the stats. It was a shot he didn’t take.

With Manheim and Muhlenberg tied at 52 with 2:39 left, Enterline was open for a jumper in the right corner. He waited. He watched Grube, the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s top sharpshooter, run the baseline and spring open. The pass was basically a hand-off. Grube hit the 3-pointer.

“We kind of have that chemistry,” Grube said. “He turned and just flipped it. As soon as I let it go, I knew it was good. That’s him making a heads-up play. He’s so unselfish and just an overall great player.”

Grube connected on another 3-pointer in transition 23 seconds later that put Manheim ahead by 6. Those two shots essentially clinched it.

Two days after Grube announced his commitment to Lancaster Bible College, he scored 21 points and helped Manheim survive. Grube was defended tightly all night. It was a struggle to get open looks.

“When you get guarded the way he gets guarded, you have to stay positive,” Fisher said. “At some point, there’s gonna be an opening. I thought he was very patient, very calm and he took advantage of his opening.”

Muhlenberg (15-10) was ahead by 1 or 2 points after each of the first three quarters. Manheim was ahead when it mattered most.

After the final horn, Enterline and Grube met near center court and shared their choreographed handshake. Grube has created a special handshake with his closest friends on the team. Enterline has entered that club. He’s one of what Grube calls “the boys.”

Fisher couldn’t stop raving about the junior’s rapid progress. It’s impossible to tell he has only played basketball for a few months since his freshman year.

“He’s a work of art, isn’t he?” Fisher said. “It’s unbelievable. He’s just brushing the surface.”

This was only a glimpse. Manheim Central can’t wait to see more.