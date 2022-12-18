Abby Sedun was sitting in a hoodie and sweatpants as the sound of thumping basketballs filled the gym. There was one shot she wished she could take. It was only a chest pass away.

“The corner is my sweet spot,” she said, looking in that direction. “It’s very tempting to go out there and do something.”

The Elizabethtown senior knows she can’t. She won’t play this season. She didn’t play last season. She’ll never play for E-town again.

The games keep going and the balls keep bouncing.

Other kids get to take their favorite shots. Watching is often the most painful part.

Sedun still makes her way to the high school’s Daubert Gymnasium every evening. She’s here, usually near the baseline, for all 150 minutes as her teammates prepare for every opponent. She’s used to the downtime by now. She’s had a lot of practice at not practicing.

“I want to be there and help the younger girls any way I can,” Sedun said. “It’s definitely hard, but it’s something I have to overcome. I have to learn to accept that I’m not playing. I can help someone else.”

Two knee surgeries have stolen nearly six full seasons from Sedun. The three-sport athlete, focused on soccer, basketball and lacrosse, has barely seen the field or the court since she was a sophomore.

Sedun explained how it all happened while somehow finding a way to smile.

The injuries

There are four-inch incisions in both of Sedun’s knees. She pulled up each leg of her pants to show the wounds from her torn ACLs. The surgery on her left knee was six weeks ago. The one on her right came in the spring of 2021.

“I see them as battle scars,” she said. “I get self-conscious about them sometimes. They’re always going to be with me.”

Sedun thought the disappointment was behind her last summer. She was fully recovered from the first injury, which was suffered during a lacrosse game. She was ready for her senior year of soccer.

Taryn Hummer, a teammate in two sports and a close friend, was a few feet away the second time. All it took was one ill-fated cut in a game against Ephrata.

“I was in disbelief,” Hummer said. “No way this happened to her. It really stunned me. It took some wind out of our sails as a team. But it’s incredible the spirit she’s kept. She went through the recovery process once. Now she’s going to have to go through it again. If there’s one person who can do it, it’s her.”

Sedun felt the pop and the tear. She knew it was bad. This time was actually worse than the first. She tore her meniscus and fractured her tibia.

Soccer is Sedun’s favorite sport. She has played since she was 5. The defensive midfielder rehabbed for more than a year in anticipation of a memorable fall. It lasted five games.

“Those five games are the best five games I’ve played in a while,” Hummer said. “I loved having her on the field with me.”

Sedun made a cameo on Senior Night. She kicked the ball to Hummer, who kicked it out of bounds. That was her final appearance on the pitch.

A new role

A notebook was sitting on the floor of the gym during basketball practice last week. It featured all 125 plays E-town could run. Many were designed for the Bears at full strength. They’re not. They’re missing both Sedun and Maggie Clouser, who also tore her ACL.

Sedun doesn’t know all those plays. She knows many of them. During one stretch of practice, she calls out an offense designed to face a zone and five teammates spring into action.

E-town coach Todd Brubaker didn’t ask Sedun to take on this role. She decided on her own.

“It’s what I expected from her,” Brubaker said. “It’s her drive. It would have been harder for her if she wasn’t here. She wants to be here. I expected her to be here. The team needs her to be here. This is what she does. This is her.”

It’s natural for one’s mind to wonder what could have been. Sedun should be splitting time between point guard and shooting guard this winter. After helping Etown win a section title as a sophomore, she should be entering her second season as a starter.

If she could throw on her uniform one more time, Sedun would make sure to fire that 3-pointer from the corner. She’d pump fake and feed Hummer for a layup. Those are her favorite plays. The ones she misses the most.

“I think we would have been one of the best duos ever,” Hummer said. “We’ve had that chemistry since we were young. Obviously we know each other. We know how we play. Having someone with the same mindset as you, I think we would have been really good together.”

It’s dangerous to dream about those things for too long. It’s more important to remember what’s real.

Sedun sits behind her team’s bench and serves as another coach on game days. She has become a fan. Everyone’s No. 1 supporter.

“She’s one of the few players who has been so competitive yet so compassionate at the same time,” Brubaker said. “So willing to be selfless on the basketball court. Her energy is infectious. I wanted her in the gym. She absolutely embraced it.”

The future

Sedun plans to attend Lebanon Valley College and study to become a physical therapist. She wants to help others overcome injuries and setbacks.

Although she’ll likely miss next soccer season, she hopes to play for LVC someday. She’s not ready to close the door on her career.

“This has made me a lot tougher,” she said. “If I fall down one time, I’m always going to get right back up. Everything is a mental game now. It’s just, ‘Can I do this?’ You always can. It’s how much you want it.”

The Seduns are an athletic family. Older sisters Haley and Carly both played at Etown. Abby and Carly were teammates when Abby was a sophomore. They played their last basketball game on the same night, even though Abby didn’t know it at the time.

As the youngest in a family of four children, including big brother Zachary, Sedun said she was shown no mercy. It made her better. It has helped her endure.

“She’s the strongest person I know,” Hummer said. “To have been through all that she’s been through, I could not imagine. She has always been there for us and the team.”

Sedun has no regrets despite all the frustration and lost time. Sports are part of her. They always will be.

“I don’t want this to stop me,” she said. “I am scared to get back on the pitch or the court. That’s just a mental barrier I’ll have to overcome.”

Between now and her next game, whenever that is, Sedun will keep dreaming. About made shots, sweet spots and what it feels like to play again.