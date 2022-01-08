Six games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule — three of them at West York’s very cool showcase event. Here’s the roundup …

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 39, York Country Day 16 — The Cougars only dressed six players, but it was enough to top host YCD and zoom to 8-0 this season. L-L League scoring leader Genesis Meadows popped in 22 points, Kiana Wakefield chipped in with 11 points, and LCD went 8-0 in second quarter, and outscored YCD 24-12 in the second half to remain perfect.

Dallastown 42, Penn Manor 39 — The Comets had a 19-14 lead at the half, but the host Wildcats went 10-6 in the third quarter to cut into it, and then scored 18 fourth-quarter points to overtake Penn Manor and snap the Comets’ 3-game winning streak. Lily Sugra scored 23 points for Penn Manor.

Susquehannock 42, Donegal 35 — The Indians made a spirited second-half run, but came up short on the road in a nonleague setback. Sophia Floyd bucketed 12 points for Donegal, which trailed 24-15 at the half and couldn’t quite catch Susky.

Also Saturday, Columbia, Solanco and Lancaster Catholic played in West York’s showcase event, with the Crimson Tide coming out victorious. Here’s the story and a photo gallery:

