Mount Calvary became the latest team to fall victim to District Five’s all-time leading scorer, Jenna Muha, on Saturday evening in Elizabethtown.

Muha led Shade with 36 points, bringing her total to 2,329, as the Panthers ended the Chargers’ season 48-38 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A girls basketball playoffs.

Muha, who is averaging 31.8 points per game this year, had nine points in the first quarter, eight in the second, 12 in the third and seven in the fourth.

“Our strategy was to not give her any space,” Mount Calvary head coach Phil Ferrari said. “We wanted to be up in her space all game and give some help. Too many times we left her a driving lane, and when she did miss we couldn’t collect a rebound.”

Muha also led all players with 14 boards.

Though Muha scored 17 of the Panthers’ 19 first-half points, she did not score the basket that put the Panthers up to stay. That was a jumper by Hailee Chapman for a 13-12 Shade lead with 5:15 to go in the second period.

In the third period, the Chargers struggled to score either over or through the Panthers’ 2-3 zone defense. It appeared that Muha would be the main character of the drama – what little drama was left – when she scored back-to-back layups late in the third quarter for a 36-20 advantage.

Then the script flipped.

Kylie Masters scored on a layup with two seconds left in the third quarter to get the Chargers within 36-22 entering the final quarter. That basket started a 12-0 run that got District Three champs back in the game.

“In the time out, we said if anyone quits, you’re out,” Ferrari said. “It’s not over. We thought they would ware down. We protected the ball a little better to make a few shots.”

The Chargers had 15 turnovers in the first three quarters, but only two in the fourth period. Three pointers by Kayley Barnes and Emma Smith helped Mount Calvary pull within 36-32.

Shade also reached the foul penalty early in the fourth. However, Mount Calvary scored only two of a potential six points out of their 1-and-1 opportunities.

Still, the Chargers pulled within one possession when Masters had a steal and score to make it 39-36 with 3:11 to go.

Mount Calvary did have one possession while still within three points, but it came up empty and Shade scored the next seven points to put the game out of reach. Kendahl Stutzman’s two free throws started the clinching surge. Muha scored the rest.

The Panthers will play Lourdes in Wednesday’s second round.

Masters, who averages 10.8 points per game, scored 22 points. She had 10 points in the first nine minutes of the game, when the Chargers had a 12-9 lead.

Shade finished with 18 turnovers, but won the rebounding battle 35-26.

Mount Calvary was 7-for-13 from the free-throw line, while Shade was 10-for-21.