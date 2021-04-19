After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mid-State Roundball Showcase girls basketball all-star game is set to return later this month for its 45th edition.

The game — which will feature eight L-L League all-stars — is set for April 30 at 6 p.m. at Spooky Nook Sports.

A pair of L-L League skippers will coach the East team: Lancaster Mennonite’s Trevor Orr and Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo, who guided their teams to section championships this past winter.

The East team is packed with local talent:

Liz Zwally, Lancaster Catholic (5.5 points, 14 3-pointers)

Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall (14.5 points, 16.6 rebounds)

Giahny Correa, Lebanon (19.2 points, 25 3’s)

Sophia Wentz, Lancaster Catholic (5.4 points)

Olivia Fedorshak, Ephrata (10.1 points)

Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield (5.6 points)

Hannah Custer, Cocalico (16.8 points, 12 3’s, Section 3 MVP)

Izzy Mack, Cocalico (9.6 points, 40 3’s)

Macy Seaman, Elizabethtown (9.4 points)

Sarah Berman, Central York

Jordyn Jennings, Northeastern York

West squad: Izzy Vogel, Central Dauphin; Andjela Pavicevic, Harrisburg Christian; Maddie LaFrance, Central Dauphin; Taja Colbert, Bishop McDevitt; Lauren Kirsch, Lower Dauphin; Ava Stevenson, Trinity; Maya Carter, Bishop McDevitt; Karissa Mercier, Bethlehem Freedom; Alicia Goldenziel, North Pocono; Jenna Beach, North Pocono; Corena Colo, North Pocono; coach is Kevin Dupes from Bishop McDevitt.

There will be a 3-point shooting contest at halftime.

Tickets and more information.

