We’re inching closer to the start of the 2021-22 high school boys basketball season. With that in mind, here’s another preview item on Lancaster-Lebanon League boys hoops, this one taking a look at which coaches are approaching various milestones as far as win totals.

Speaking of which, every L-L program returns its head coach from last year. In other words, there are not any first-year head coaches this winter.

300: Hempfield veteran skipper Danny Walck and Lancaster Catholic longtime boss Joe Klazas have already accumulated more than 300 career wins apiece. They’re part of an elite club as just two of eight coaches in L-L history to have more than 300 career wins. Walck is in his 12th year at Hempfield, 27th overall, and enters the season at 348 career victories overall and 316 wins as a coach of an L-L program. Klazas, in his 17th campaign coaching his alma mater, is at 313 career wins.

200: Walck, Klazas and Octorara 21st-year coach Gene Lambert (261-228) are the only three active coaches in the L-L with at least 200 career wins. Two others will likely join the club this season: Cedar Crest 12th-year boss Tommy Smith (188-82 career record) and Conestoga Valley’s Jim Shipper (193 career wins). Shipper is in his second season with the Buckskins and 13th season overall as a coach.

150: Lebanon 12th-year skipper Tim Speraw (155-111) joined the 150-win club last season. Two could reach that milestone this season: Northern Lebanon’s Chris George (143-117) and Annville-Cleona’s Jason Coletti (138). George is in his seventh season with the Vikings and 12th season overall as a head coach overall. Coletti is in his fourth season with the Little Dutchmen and 14th season overall as a head coach.

100: Along with those named above, a grand total of 11 L-L coaches have more than 100 career wins, including Donegal’s Kevin Dolan (124-176), Manheim Township’s Matt Johns (120-75) and Elco’s Brad Conners (115-120). One more will likely hit the century mark this season: Lampeter-Strasburg sixth-year skipper Ed Berryman (92-35 career record).