The red and white jacket Sarah Arment was wearing will turn into a keepsake one day. It’ll get tucked into the back of a closet or stored in the attic somewhere.

Pequea Valley’s senior can always take it out if she wants to remember. Her last name and graduating year are in script on the chest. Her title, captain, is on the right sleeve. The back reveals a map of her sports journey: cheerleading, basketball, softball. Soccer, too, but there wasn’t enough room for it.

Basketball was Arment’s favorite sport. It was perhaps her best. That chapter was at stake Tuesday night.

Third-seeded Pequea Valley made sure its only senior starter had a little more time as the Braves pulled away from No. 6 Brandywine Heights 45-29 in a District Three Class 3A quarterfinal at Kinzers.

Next is a rematch on the road against Section Four rival Columbia Friday night. Then there’s a spot in the PIAA Tournament.

“I just want to go out with a bang,” Arment said. “I want to play as hard as I can. I want people to think, ‘We’ve got to kick it into gear if we want to beat them.’”

Arment is a four-year varsity player who went from wide-eyed freshman on a team loaded with seniors to the leader of a group of underclassmen. It was challenging sometimes. She had to learn different styles and different teammates along the way.

The 5-6 forward is a hard-nosed defender who players her heart out, instructs her teammates and tries to lead by example.

“She’s always vocal and she hustles non-stop,” Pequea coach Jason McDonald said. “She can be exhausted and she’ll still give you everything she has. It’s 100% every time she’s on the floor. She’s just an amazing kid.”

Pequea Valley (21-3) was in danger for a while. Brandywine Heights was hanging close and the Braves were struggling to find their edge after a long layoff since losing in the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament.

With Pequea clinging to a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, junior Shania Stoltzfus pulled everyone together in the huddle. Her message was clear. It was a reminder.

“We want this,” Stoltzfus said. “If we don’t get it, it’s going to be Sarah’s last game. We’ve got to get this.”

Pequea held Brandywine without a basket in the final period and closed with a 15-2 run. The Braves earned a rematch against Columbia, which handed them two of their losses.

There were several vital contributions. Katie Stoltzfus drilled four 3-pointers, including three that caused the lead to change hands. Janae Patterson scored 11 points. Breanne Beiler had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Pequea found its groove just in time.

“Our week of practice was sluggish,” McDonald said. “It looked like we had moments we were going to get going and then something happened. Second half, we challenged them. The season is on the line. It doesn’t mean anything to be 20-3 if you can’t win this game right now.”

All of Pequea’s seniors were together on the floor for the final 48 seconds. It was a proud moment for Arment. She was playing alongside the girls with whom she entered the program.

After Brandywine Heights (15-9) missed a final shot, the ball found its way into Arment’s hands. She dribbled toward midcourt, stopped in front of the cheering student section and waited for the final seconds to elapse.

“I was looking around,” Arment said. “I was like, ‘OK, we’ve got this.’ It was a moment of calm. We made it through the storm. It was really great.”

Arment had a chance to reflect and be thankful, for four great seasons and a few more games.