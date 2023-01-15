And then there were two.

As the calendar hits the mid-January checkpoint, a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams have unscathed records, as the section races and the District 3 power-point chases begin taking shape.

Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon will both take 13-0 records into the week.

The Crusaders, who have 12 victories via the mercy rule, were finally tested last Friday, but still registered a 16-point nonleague victory at Columbia. Meanwhile, the Cedars had a close call last Thursday, getting two foul shots in the waning seconds to sneak past Hempfield 52-50. Lebanon wrapped up the week with a close-call victory over Ephrata to remain perfect.

Lebanon starts the week alone in first place in Section 1. Catholic starts the week alone in first place in Section 3. If they both run the table and secure section championships — LNP jinx, what? — the Cedars and the Crusaders would be on the same side of the L-L League playoff bracket, and could potentially meet in the league semifinals.

But that’s still down the road a bit. For now, enjoy these two wildly successful unscathed teams, what they’re doing, and how they’re doing it.

HOW THEY STACK UP

Lebanon (5-0, 13-0) opens the week alone atop the Section 1 heap, a game clear of Cedar Crest (4-1, 12-4) in the standings. The Falcons had a pair of riveting come-from-behind wins last week, rallying past Manheim Township and McCaskey (in OT) to remain on the Cedars’ heels. Manheim Township (2-3, 9-5) and McCaskey (2-3, 10-6) are ready to pounce. All four of those squads are in the D3-6A power-point matrix, looking to earn a bid. Hempfield (1-4, 6-8) and Penn Manor (1-4, 4-11) are looking to cause headaches.

Manheim Central (5-0, 11-3) is sizzling with five straight victories, and the Barons are alone in first place in Section 2, with Ephrata (4-1, 10-3) and Warwick (4-1, 7-8) on Central’s heels. This race is shaping up to be three teams for two league playoff slots, with Conestoga Valley (2-3, 3-11), Elizabethtown (1-4, 3-11), Garden Spot (1-4, 2-13) and Solanco (1-5, 3-10) keeping everyone honest.

Lancaster Catholic (5-0, 13-0) sits atop the Section 3 leaderboard, and the Crusaders’ league winning streak is up to an eye-popping 64 in a row. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 7-5) and Elco (2-2, 5-8) have Catholic in their sights. Northern Lebanon (2-3, 8-5), Cocalico (1-3, 6-7) and Donegal (0-4, 3-11) are all still making plenty of noise.

Columbia (4-0, 8-3) is the sole leader in the Section 4 chase, just ahead of rampaging Pequea Valley (4-1, 13-1), which has won eight games in a row. Annville-Cleona (3-2, 9-5) and Lancaster Country Day (3-2, 6-3) have fallen off the pace a tad, but are still very much in the thick of things. Lancaster Mennonite (2-3, 3-9), Octorara (1-4, 1-10) and Linden Hall (0-5, 0-9) are making everyone earn it.

GAMES TO WATCH

Plenty of head-to-head section action on tap this week, including a pair of must-see showdowns on Tuesday, when Warwick visits Manheim Central for a Section 2 tussle and Columbia heads to Pequea Valley for a mega Section 4 showdown. The Crimson Tide topped the Braves 57-27 in Columbia in their first meeting back on Dec. 6. PV can force a tie for the top spot with a win in the rematch.

By the way, Columbia will be playing its fifth game in six days when the Tide touches down in Kinzers. Columbia played Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to wrap up this past week.

On Thursday, Lampeter-Strasburg will welcome Elco, as the Pioneers and the Raiders will duke it out, with both teams chasing front-runner Lancaster Catholic in the Section 3 hunt.

A pair of Section 1 tilts to circle on Friday: Manheim Township is at first-place Lebanon, while second-place Cedar Crest will unload the bus at Hempfield. The Cedars needed OT to dispatch the Blue Streaks in their first matchup Dec. 16 in Neffsville. There should be plenty of implications wafting around in the air in the rematch in Cedar Country.

Go ahead and hang a star next to these nonleague matchups on this week’s slate: On Wednesday, Ephrata will pay a visit to Manheim Township for some D3-6A power-point jostling, and on Saturday, Lancaster Catholic will host Berks Catholic in a battle of longtime District 3 heavyweights. Always a good time when the Saints and the Crusaders collide.

TOP 10 SCORERS

Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (25.3 points a game), Columbia’s Brie Droege (24.9), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.1), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (21.7), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (19.1), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.4), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (16.6), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (16.0), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.9), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (15.7).

TOP 10 SNIPERS

Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (31 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (29), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (25), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (23), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (23), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (23), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (22), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (22), Warwick’s Kayla Willis (22), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (21), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (21).

NOTABLES

Here are the active career scoring leaders: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,684 points), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,283), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,271), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,247), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (883), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (781), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (729), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (727), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (645), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609). … Meadows is simply scorching for Lancaster Country Day; she had 30 or more points in three games last week, including 31 in a win over York Country Day, 32 in a victory over Linden Hall, and 35 in a setback against Pequea Valley. She also knocked down 10 treys over that clip, and has taken over the top spot among L-L League individual scorers. … Undefeated teams in D3: Wyomissing (14-0), Cedar Cliff (13-0), Central York (13-0), Lancaster Catholic (13-0), Lebanon (13-0). … Lancaster Catholic will start the week at No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings. Complete D3 power ratings. … Last three games for Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson: 36 points on 12 3-pointers. … During Pequea Valley’s 8-game winning streak, Braves’ ninth-grader Janae Patterson is at 16.9 points with nine 3-pointers. … Last seven games for Lancaster Mennonite sniper Jayla Rivera: 20.3 points with 11 treys. … In two gut-check wins last week — 44-43 over Manheim Township and 55-51 in OT over McCaskey — Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar had 27 points and five 3-pointers. … Last seven games for Hempfield’s Sophia Ott: 15.9 points and 13 3-pointers. … Last seven games for Lebanon’s Kailah Correa: 20.3 points and six treys. … Since rejoining the rotation after missing the first nine games with a cranky back, Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne is at 10.1 points with four 3-pointers. … McCaskey’s backcourt combo of Anisha Sepulveda, Mariah Ruth and Ciaana Swinton have combined for 41 3-pointers. … Abbie Reed is at 10.8 points with four 3-pointers during Manheim Central’s 5-game winning streak. … Last four games for Warwick’s Bella Smithson: 11.3 points, and the Warriors are 3-1 over that clip. … Last five games for Cocalico’s Teagan Sahm: 13.4 points, and the Eagles are 4-1 over that stretch and fighting for a D3-5A playoff invite. … Last seven games for Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck: 17.4 points, as the Pioneers try and keep pace with Lancaster Catholic in Section 3. … Last four games for Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft: 19.3 points with three 3-pointers.

