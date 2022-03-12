Second round PIAA playoff games originally scheduled for Saturday for three high school boys basketball teams from Lancaster County have been postponed to Sunday. The locations and tip-off times are the same.

In Class 6A, District Three runner-up Warwick (21-6) will face District 11 third seed Northampton (20-7) at Spring-Ford High School in Montgomery County at 3 p.m.

In a Class 3A matchup later in the day at Spring-Ford, District Three champion Columbia (22-3) will play District 12 third seed Devon Prep (15-7) at 6 p.m.

In Class 2A, District Three champion Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) will square off with District 12 runner-up Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Delaware County at 4:30 p.m.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters John Walk and Mike Gross will be covering all of Sunday’s action. Walk will be at Spring-Ford for Warwick and Columbia, while Gross will be at Cardinal O’Hara to cover Lancaster Mennonite.