Ryan Smith died this morning. The former Lampeter-Strasburg basketball star left a Philadelphia hospital last week and came back to Lancaster County to be able to spend his final days at home.

There was an outpouring of support for Smith in his final days, including from East Stroudsburg, the school Smith starred at as a freshman before he got sick.

And from Charles Barkley, who visited Smith in the hospital when he was being treated.

Here's a look at some of good wishes that were passed along to Smith.

Ryan could impact your life whether you knew him for 5 years or 5 minutes. His smile would make even the darkest times bright and his work ethic and determination was unmatched. I was blessed to get to know Ryan as his professor and as his strength coach. He made everyone around — ESU WARRIORS S&C (@WarriorExercise) March 20, 2021

ESU Holds a Celebration of Love for Ryan Smith The true definition of a Warrior, @ESUMBB's Ryan Smith continues his battle with acute myeloid leukemia.Full broadcast and photo gallery ⬇️#WhereWarriorsBelonghttps://t.co/lI70QqY3dI — ESU Warriors (@ESUWarriors) March 22, 2021

They say "a picture is worth a thousand words" ... Well, here are 72 that stood out to me after looking back through ESU galleries from the 2018-19 season. Hopefully, these show just how much of a Warrior @rynsmth_ is and what putting on that No. 5 jersey means. #WarrioRStrong pic.twitter.com/8h2Orv70Fv — Doug Page (@DougPage90) March 19, 2021

Heads in the game, while our hearts honor a true warrior. Hands to the sky, we salute #5 #WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/nsdYdh0ZuI — ESU Baseball (@ESU_Baseball) March 18, 2021