Smith

Ryan Smith, middle, with mother Kim, left, and father Craig who is holding the puppy Barkley pose in the back yard of the Smith's home in Willow Street Nov. 10, 2019.

 Dave Stoltzfus | submitted

Ryan Smith died this morning. The former Lampeter-Strasburg basketball star left a Philadelphia hospital last week and came back to Lancaster County to be able to spend his final days at home.

There was an outpouring of support for Smith in his final days, including from East Stroudsburg, the school Smith starred at as a freshman before he got sick. 

And from Charles Barkley, who visited Smith in the hospital when he was being treated.

Here's a look at some of good wishes that were passed along to Smith.

