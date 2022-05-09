Eleven days after he stepped down as the Columbia boys basketball coach, Kerry Glover is now coming back as the Tide’s skipper. Glover confirmed the move late Monday night, a full week after he met with school administration on the matter.

Glover never wanted to leave in the first place. But personnel changes at the top of the Columbia administration year after year are largely what led him initially feeling burnt out at the end of the 2021-22 season. A season that put the Tide back on the map, with their third-straight Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five crown, their first district championship since 1994 and a down-to-the-wire losing battle in the second round of the state playoffs against Devon Prep, the eventual state champion.

“It was the inconsistency and lack of support from the administration,” Glover said. “So much change. I got done with Year Six as a coach. In that time, I’ve had five ADs (athletic directors) and four different principals. …I get it. We’re a small school. But to have that each and every single year hitting the reset button was frustrating. This past year we had a new principal and new superintendent. This year was good but honestly was wearing me down.”

Glover stepped down April 28, a Thursday. At the request of school administrators, he was asked to meet to discuss the matter.

That meeting happened three days later, on Monday, May 2, when he met with superintendent Ashley Rizzo, high school principal Elizabeth Landis and assistant principal Kendall Pankake for about 90 minutes.

“After having a positive meeting with them,” Glover said. “I felt confident in the changes they agreed to make. I saw it being put in action already. It was good to have that support, not just for me but for the kids.”

Speaking of which, while Columbia will graduate three senior leaders, it will return two starters and a bunch of talented players who saw action off the bench.

“There’s a lot of talent coming up,” he said.

In the 105-year history of the program, just four previous Columbia coaches reached 100 career wins. It’s worth noting since Glover will enter Year Seven as the Columbia boss just 10 wins shy of the century mark.

Solanco: In other news, Solanco athletic director Anthony Hall has become the school’s new boys basketball coach. The move was first reported by LLhoops.com. Hall has had numerous coaching stops over his career, more recently guiding the now-defunct New Hope Academy Charter School in York County to the 2012 District 3-1A championship game. He’ll be Solanco’s third coach in five seasons. The Mules went 5-54 the last three years under David Long.

