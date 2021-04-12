The 2020-2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball senior All-Star game will be held April 20 at Hempfield High School, with a 7 p.m. tip-off time. The players were selected by the L-L head coaches.

A ticket system similar to that used in the league playoffs and District Three playoffs will be used for attendance. The number of tickets allotted to players will be determined next week, with tickets being delivered to the head coach for distribution. The ticket will need to be presented at the door where a price for admission will be collected.

Below are the list of senior all-stars for each section, followed by the rosters for the senior all-star game.

Section One and Two all-stars

Braden Allwein - Lebanon

Kai Cipalla - Warwick

Brayde Erb – Penn Manor

Zach Hartz – Manheim Township

Sam Hershey – McCaskey

Ryan Hilton – Hempfield

Luke Pierson – Elizabethtown

Isaiah Rodriguez – Lebanon

Luke Rumbaugh – Conestoga Valley

Max Scipioni – Cedar Crest

Section Three and Four all-stars:

Devin Atkinson – Lancaster Catholic

Zed Baker - Solanco

Braden Bohannon – ELCO

Ross Conway – Lancaster Catholic

Camryn Eberly – Manheim Central

Naji Hamilton - Octorara

Jordan Martin – Garden Spot

Carson Nash - Cocalico

Carter Nuneville – Cocalico

Nevin Roman – Lancaster Catholic

Section Five all-stars:

Devon Coyler – Pequea Valley

Cole Fisher – Lancaster Mennonite

Luke Forman – Lancaster Country Day

Lance Lennon – Lancaster Country Day

Michael Poole, Jr. - Columbia

Team No. 1 – away roster (dark uniforms)

Coaches: Tim Speraw, Lebanon; Joe Klazas, Lancaster Catholic

Braden Allwein – Lebanon

Devin Atkinson – Lancaster Catholic

Braden Bohannon – ELCO

Ross Conway – Lancaster Catholic

Devon Coyler – Pequea Valley

Brayde Erb – Penn Manor

Cole Fisher – Lancaster Mennonite

Sam Hershey – McCaskey

Ryan Hilton – Hempfield

Jordan Martin – Garden Spot

Isaiah Rodriguez – Lebanon

Nevin Roman – Lancaster Catholic

Team No. 2 – home roster (white uniforms)

Coaches: Seth Sigman, Cocalico; Kerry Glover, Columbia

Zed Baker - Solanco

Kai Cipalla – Warwick

Camryn Eberly – Manheim Central

Luke Forman – Lancaster Country Day

Naji Hamilton – Octorara

Zach Hartz – Manheim Township

Lance Lennon – Lancaster Country Day

Carson Nash - Cocalico

Carter Nuneville – Cocalico

Luke Pierson – Elizabethtown

Michael Poole, Jr. – Columbia

Luke Rumbaugh – Conestoga Valley

Max Scipioni – Cedar Crest