The 2020-2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball senior All-Star game will be held April 20 at Hempfield High School, with a 7 p.m. tip-off time. The players were selected by the L-L head coaches.
A ticket system similar to that used in the league playoffs and District Three playoffs will be used for attendance. The number of tickets allotted to players will be determined next week, with tickets being delivered to the head coach for distribution. The ticket will need to be presented at the door where a price for admission will be collected.
Below are the list of senior all-stars for each section, followed by the rosters for the senior all-star game.
Section One and Two all-stars
Braden Allwein - Lebanon
Kai Cipalla - Warwick
Brayde Erb – Penn Manor
Zach Hartz – Manheim Township
Sam Hershey – McCaskey
Ryan Hilton – Hempfield
Luke Pierson – Elizabethtown
Isaiah Rodriguez – Lebanon
Luke Rumbaugh – Conestoga Valley
Max Scipioni – Cedar Crest
Section Three and Four all-stars:
Devin Atkinson – Lancaster Catholic
Zed Baker - Solanco
Braden Bohannon – ELCO
Ross Conway – Lancaster Catholic
Camryn Eberly – Manheim Central
Naji Hamilton - Octorara
Jordan Martin – Garden Spot
Carson Nash - Cocalico
Carter Nuneville – Cocalico
Nevin Roman – Lancaster Catholic
Section Five all-stars:
Devon Coyler – Pequea Valley
Cole Fisher – Lancaster Mennonite
Luke Forman – Lancaster Country Day
Lance Lennon – Lancaster Country Day
Michael Poole, Jr. - Columbia
Team No. 1 – away roster (dark uniforms)
Coaches: Tim Speraw, Lebanon; Joe Klazas, Lancaster Catholic
Braden Allwein – Lebanon
Devin Atkinson – Lancaster Catholic
Braden Bohannon – ELCO
Ross Conway – Lancaster Catholic
Devon Coyler – Pequea Valley
Brayde Erb – Penn Manor
Cole Fisher – Lancaster Mennonite
Sam Hershey – McCaskey
Ryan Hilton – Hempfield
Jordan Martin – Garden Spot
Isaiah Rodriguez – Lebanon
Nevin Roman – Lancaster Catholic
Team No. 2 – home roster (white uniforms)
Coaches: Seth Sigman, Cocalico; Kerry Glover, Columbia
Zed Baker - Solanco
Kai Cipalla – Warwick
Camryn Eberly – Manheim Central
Luke Forman – Lancaster Country Day
Naji Hamilton – Octorara
Zach Hartz – Manheim Township
Lance Lennon – Lancaster Country Day
Carson Nash - Cocalico
Carter Nuneville – Cocalico
Luke Pierson – Elizabethtown
Michael Poole, Jr. – Columbia
Luke Rumbaugh – Conestoga Valley
Max Scipioni – Cedar Crest