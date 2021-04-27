Some of the top players from around the Lancaster-Lebanon League will share the basketball court one last time together on May 4 in the annual senior girls all-star game, set for 7 p.m. at Cocalico.

Here are the rosters, selected by the league's coaches association:

EAST TEAM

Lauren Pyle, Warwick (14.1 points, 28 3-pointers)

Elise Balmer, Warwick (6.4, 8 3’s)

Amanda Smith, Elco (13.7, 15 3’s)

Ashley Yoh, Elco (8.1)

Katelyn Rueppel, Elco (4.3, 14 3’s)

Olivia Fedorshak, Ephrata (10.1)

Hannah Custer, Cocalico (16.8, 12 3’s, Section 3 MVP)

Izzy Mack, Cocalico (9.6, league-best 40 3’s)

Jade Eshelman, Solanco (9.3)

Nikki Trout, Solanco (8.1, 5 3’s)

Coach: Andrew Garrett, Cocalico (Section 3 Coach of the Year)

WEST TEAM

Elise Hassinger, Elizabethtown (7.7, 3 3’s)

Carly Sedun, Elizabethtown (6.8)

Brittany Nye, Annville-Cleona (11.3)

Alyssa Ulrich, Annville-Cleona (8.5)

Giahny Correa, Lebanon (19.2, 25 3’s)

Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield (5.6)

Alani Bosque, McCaskey (10.0, 20 3’s)

Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg (10.7, 16 3’s)

Liz Zwally, Lancaster Catholic (5.5, 14 3’s)

Sophia Wentz, Lancaster Catholic (5.4)

Coach: Kendra Merrifield, Hempfield (Section 1 Coach of the Year)

Northern Lebanon’s Emily Hauck (7.7, 3 3’s), Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover (11.6, 18 3’s), Elizabethtown’s Macy Seaman (9.4), Manheim Township’s Gracie Martin (9.0, 9 3’s) and Lancaster Mennonite's Mariah Wilson (league-best 23.6, 25 3’s, Section 5 MVP) were selected to participate, but opted out of the game.

Tickets cost $5 and will be available at the door until the maximum capacity is filled because of coronavirus protocols.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage