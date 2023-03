Rosters have been announced for the upcoming 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball senior all-star game. The game will be played at Hempfield on Thursday, with tip-off at 7 p.m.

The selections of senior players were made by L-L coaches.

Section One

Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey

Eric Centeno, McCaskey

Kamryn Lawrence, Hempfield

Deshawn McFadden, McCaskey

Miguel Pena, Hempfield

J’Veon Reyes-Vega, Cedar Crest

Section Two

Zach Benner, Manheim Central

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown

Trey Grube, Manheim Central

Dylan Kohl Ephrata

Griffin Rishell, Conestoga Valley

Caeden Zeager, Elizabethtown

Section Three

Josh Bare, Octorara

Dutch Good, Donegal

Tyler Hambright, Cocalico

Elijah Hamilton, Octorara

Luke Hines, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic

Noah Rohrer, Donegal

James Voight, Northern Lebanon

Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg

Section Four

Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country Day

Daezjon Giles, Columbia

Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite

Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite

David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite

Rosters

Team 1 - Home Team (White Uniforms)

Coaches - Charlie Fisher (Manheim Central) and Kerry Glover (Columbia)

Toby Ashby, Lancaster Country Day

Zach Benner, Manheim Central

Daezjon Giles, Columbia

Dutch Good, Donegal

Trey Grube, Manheim Central

Tyler Hambright, Cocalico

Kamryn Lawrence, Hempfield

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic

Miguel Pena, Hempfield

J’Veon Reyes-Vega, Cedar Crest

Griffin Rishell, Conestoga Valley

Noah Rohrer, Donegal

James Voight, Northern Lebanon

Team 2 - Away Team (Dark Uniforms)

Coaches - Ed Berryman (Lampeter-Strasburg, Seth Buckwalter (Lancaster Mennonite)

Josh Bare, Octorara

Jonathan Byrd, McCaskey

Eric Centeno, McCaskey

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown

Elijah Hamilton, Octorara

Luke Hines, Lampeter-Strasburg

Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite

Dylan Kohl, Ephrata

Deshawn McFadden, McCaskey

Savier Sumrall, Lancaster Mennonite

David Weaver, Lancaster Mennonite

Ben Wert, Lampeter-Strasburg

Caeden Zeager, Elizabethtown