Teasia Pena stood in front of the bench, arms crossed, surveying the action and calling out plays coolly and calmly to her team.

At the other end of the court, Devonne Pinkard had his arms raised, barking out instructions to his squad.

Lancaster Mennonite, with Pena at the helm, was playing at Lancaster Country Day, Pinkard’s outfit, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five clash Thursday night. Country Day topped Mennonite 57-30, but that was only half the story.

Pena — formerly Teasia Myers — and Pinkard are McCaskey grads, they both were 1,000-point scorers during their prep playing days for the Red Tornado, and they both earned Division I scholarships to play hoops in college.

They are McCaskey basketball royalty, and they grew up running in city parks, shooting hoops and dominating on the court in Tornado uniforms.

Pinkard’s best friend in high school was Pena’s brother, Keyvon.

“He ate meals at our dining room table and he slept over at our house all the time,” Pena said of Pinkard. “He was like a little brother.”

Now Pena and Pinkard have something else in common: The former McCaskey standouts both have the keys to their own L-L League girls basketball programs, and they’re winding down their rookie seasons on their respective benches.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Pena said. “Even though our record doesn’t show it, to see the girls get better every day and in every game is what I promised them I’d do. I knew coming in that the program was rebuilding. No secrets. But I like that challenge.”

Mennonite slipped to 2-13 overall Thursday as Country Day’s Genesis Meadows poured in 30 points in the Cougars’ victory. Country Day appears locked into the No. 3 seed in the upcoming District Three Class 2A playoffs, with a semifinal matchup at three-time reigning champ Linden Hall looming.

Pinkard has guided his squad to 15 victories and a postseason slot in his first season on the job, and he was quick to thank Pena for his success.

“I wanted to be like Teasia,” Pinkard said. “We used to play against each other when I was in sixth grade. She’s someone I always looked up to as a mentor and somebody — as a basketball player — that I wanted to be like. She was a mentor and like a big-sister to me. She deserves the opportunity to have her own program and build it up. And she’ll do it.”

Pena honed her coaching skills at the AAU level, before serving as an assistant coach at McCaskey, Linden Hall and Mennonite. Pinkard was an assistant coach at Lancaster Catholic and McCaskey.

Now the tandem is doing what they love: Coaching kids and staying involved in basketball, which has played a huge part in both of their lives. Lives that took them through McCaskey and ultimately back to the L-L League.

“This has been a ride that I’ve dreamed about, and even with the ups and down, this is what coaching is all about,” Pena said. “We need to give back, and I like to give back to these kids, so they can pave the way for the next generation.”

“We both take a lot of pride in coming from where we come from — from the city,” Pinkard said. “We both went through it as players and we were able to get that job done. We stuck with it. To be able to give back, and to be able to do this and give back to the next generation of kids means everything.”

