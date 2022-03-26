HERSHEY — Daniel Skillings, a 6-6 senior bound for the University of Cincinnati, scored 31 points to lead Roman Catholic past Archbishop Wood, 77-65, in an intra-Philadelphia Catholic League battle for the Class 6A boys’ basketball state championship Saturday at Giant Center.

Roman has won big-school state titles in 2015, ’16 and 18. Wood claimed the state 5A crown in 2017, and was upset by Reading in the 6A final a year ago.

The two heavyweights traded blows on even terms for long stretches, but Skillings sparked a run in the late third quarter, scoring 15 points in a stretch of about five minutes, as the Cahillites turned a 43-40 lead into a 58-44 one.

A long stretch of fouling and foul-line strolling followed.

Skillings made 14 of 26 shots and added 12 rebounds. Point guard Xzayvier Brown added 16 points and four assists for Roman (24-4).

Justin Moore, a senior all-Catholic League guard, led Wood (21-8) with 16 points.

The game showcased two of the state’s best underclassmen, Wood sophomore guard Jalil Bethea, who scored 15 with six rebounds and three assists, and Shareef Jackson of Roman, a 6-8 freshman who scored 11 with nine rebounds.

Class 3A - Devon Prep 76, Aliquippa 58: Score another one for the Philadelphia Catholic League, thanks to a dazzling shooting performance by the Tide, who won their first state title.

Prep, which joined the Catholic League in 2018, won its first state title despite going just 7-6 in regular season league play, and losing in the quarterfinals of the PCL playoffs.

A very young Aliquippa club stood toe-to-toe with the Tide through much of the first half, the teams combining for 10 three-pointers in the game’s first 11 minutes.

Then Prep went to a run-and-jump style defense, double-teaming the ball on the perimeter, and got the disruption it needed to separate.

The Tide scored the final nine points of the first half to lead, 43-34 at the break. After halftime, the run increased to 23 unanswered points and ended the suspense.

Devon Prep, 18-7, had all five starters score in double figures, led by junior forward Lucas Orchard who had 17 points on six-of-nine shooting.

Another junior forward, Jacen Holloway, scored 16 on seven-of-11 shooting, and had 12 rebounds.

Aliquippa (21-9), which started four sophomores and a junior, got 14 points and 12 rebounds from soph forward Cameron Lindsey.

The three-day, 12-game state finals weekend drew 16,946 fans.