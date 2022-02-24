Lampeter-Strasburg’s style and pace of play encourages shootouts.

It’s an approach that, at times, makes the Pioneers’ opponents look good. But it’s a type of game at which L-S is, it’s now redundantly obvious, very hard to beat.

The Pioneers dispatched Northeastern 66-52 Thursday to improve to 25-0 and advance to the district semifinals.

They followed a familiar formula - leading wire-to-wire, revving the tempo and drilling the three-point shot, 11 of them, on this night.

“Let me count the ways,’’ Jon Eyster, Northeastern’s veteran coach, said when asked why the Pioneers are hard to play against.

“When they attack, even if they don’t get what they want, it’s five passes, and find the open guy, and the open guy is going to knock them down. They got a lot of stuff at every position.’’

Eyster coached a District Three champion and state semifinalist at Northeastern in 2017.

“My assistant just asked me, ‘How good are they?’ ’’ Eyster said. “I told him - they’re good, comparable to us (in 2017).’’

Two slight variations of the script worthy of mention from Thursday: Northeastern’s best player, senior guard Karron Mallory, managed just two field goals and eight points. That was the result of a team defensive effort, but the matchup mostly went to Ty Burton, L-S’s sophomore, point guard and leading scorer.

“They did a great job on him,’’ Eyster said. “I’m sure (Burton) took it as a challenge.’’

“Absolutely,’’ L-S coach Ed Berryman said. “He really wanted to do it. That’s a big key to the game.’’

The other headline was L-S senior guard Berkeley Wagner injuring an ankle 10 days ago, missing one Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff game and most of the Pioneers’ district first-rounder Tuesday.

Wagner came out the other side Thursday, starting and scoring a team-high 19 points. Burton added 18, Isaiah Parido 12 and Ben Wert 11.

“This is like football,’’ Wagner said as some media types approached. He’s the Pioneers’ quarterback.

“It’s hard to compare to football. Just in terms of two different things, two different groups of guys. But I enjoy it just as much. Whatever season it is, that’s my favorite sport.’’

On the injury, he said, “I was (hampered) on defense a little bit. On offense, I’m really not a blow-by kind of guy, mostly a spot-up shooter.’’

There was some daunting history behind this one. L-L had lost in the district quarterfinals in 2017, ’18 and ’19 and ’21. The No. 1 seed in District Three 5A had lost in the quarterfinal round three of the last four years.

It’s long-since been clear that this L-S edition is different. The challenges, from here on, will also differ.

That starts with Hershey, here for a District semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday. The Trojans, 19-5, have size, weapons and a resume. They avoided an upset Thursday and got past Susquehannock, 71-59 in overtime.

“I really don’t know much about them, except they’re good,’’ Berryman said. “I’ve got some video to watch.’’