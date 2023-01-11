It’s been an eventful first month and a half of the season for Manheim Central’s girls basketball team.

There was a tough-luck 0-2 start, followed by a rip-roaring six-game winning streak. Then there was a heart-breaker setback to snap that tear. The Barons are very much back to their winning ways. Central made it four victories in a row on Wednesday night, cruising past Spring Grove 62-38 in a nonleague clash at Doe Run Elementary School in Manheim.

Here’s the kicker about the Barons’ three losses: All three were on the road, at 11-win Cedar Crest, at undefeated Lebanon, and against unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim in the championship game of York Suburban’s holiday tournament. That’s the night Central had a seven-point lead with 4:33 to play but couldn’t slam the door.

By the way, those three setbacks are by a grand total of 10 excruciating points. That’ll keep you up at night.

“Those games kind of put something in us,” Central senior Kaylee Kroll said. “It’s made us play harder. We’re always focused. Those losses are only pushing us, and we’ve been able to keep it going. We’re playing together a lot better, and it’s been fun. We’ve been able to play with a lot of intensity and energy.”

All the way to the top of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 charts. The Barons currently sit atop those standings with a 5-0 league mark, percentage points ahead of Warwick (4-0). The Warriors will visit Manheim next Tuesday.

Instead of pouting over those three tough defeats, Central has rallied around first-year coach Michael Smith. He was able to immediately get his team’s attention after those early losses, and get his Barons back on track — pronto.

“We’ve come a long way,” Smith said. “You don’t want to lose, but those losses have built us into the team we’ve become. We’ve clearly established our team, and everyone has grown into their role. I feel like we’re thriving as a team.”

One of the most dangerous three-loss teams in all of District 3. Speaking of which, Central (10-3 overall) is No. 6 in the Class 5A power ratings, and angling for a first-round home game.

Against Spring Grove, Central used a 20-7 second-quarter surge for a 34-22 lead at the break. The Barons turned the ball over just two times over the first 16 minutes, while forcing the Rockets into 14 turnovers.

Maddie Knier — who is chasing the program’s all-time scoring mark — poured in 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. She had 10 points in the game-changing second quarter, and 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a game-icing conventional three-point play for a 56-32 lead with 2:54 to go.

Abbie Reed added 16 points for the Barons, including three second-quarter buckets, when Central erased a 15-14 first-quarter deficit and seized control for good. Kroll chipped in with nine points, including a first-quarter trey and a pair of third-quarter buckets, the latter off the bounce for a 45-30 lead.

Central played a clean game, with just seven turnovers — zero in the first quarter. And the Barons out-rebounded Spring Grove 30-22, continuing to put those three stinger losses further and further in the rear-view mirror.

“They’re focused and they pay attention to detail,” Smith said. “They’ve been amazing getting ready for different game plans and facing different players and different teams every night. It’s always something different. But they’re really focused and they’ve gotten accustomed to how I game-plan for different teams. We’re really flowing right now.”

Leah Kale hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Kacie Boyer chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds for Spring Grove, which dipped to 3-10.

