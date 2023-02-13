Three-plus weeks ago, Cedar Crest’s basketball team found something, in the relatively benign environs of a Saturday afternoon at Doe Run Elementary School in Manheim.

The thing travels, it turns out. It held up Monday in the pressure and excruciating noise of one of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s most famously hostile environments.

The Falcons won their eighth straight, holding off Columbia 54-40 in the quarterfinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs.

“I think our kids finally understood how good they are,’’ said Tommy Smith, the Falcons’ coach, after his club advanced to Wednesday’s league semifinals opposite Manheim Central, which held off Octorara Monday.

That game will be the second half of a 5:30/7:30 p.m. doubleheader at Conestoga Valley.

The Falcons came into a Jan. 21 meeting with Bishop McDevitt at Doe Run Jan. 21, fresh off an 18-point home loss to Hempfield that left them 6-8 on the year. At a shootaround that morning, Smith introduced his guys to what would once have repulsed him: a zone defense.

“Until that morning, we never even practiced it,’’ Smith said, but they managed to slow McDevitt with the zone throughout a 62-46 win. They haven’t lost since, and the streak includes a 16-point defeat of Lampeter-Strasburg, a couple of utter blowouts, a win at McCaskey with league and district playoff berths on the line, and now a takedown of the 19-3, Section Four champion Crimson Tide on their hallowed home floor.

“We talked about it, like, this is a difference place than you’ve ever played before,’’ Smith said. “Go in there and embrace your opportunity to play in this great environment.’’

They really hugged it in Monday’s decisive third quarter, during which they held the Tide scoreless for nearly six minutes and 10 empty possessions.

Crest put together an 9-0 run, on basketball off run-outs and feeding the post, culminating in a superb drive, dish and finish, Leo Tirado to Fernando Marquez, to make it 33-21 and make it look very much like the Falcons’ night.

Feeding the post? Surely you’ve heard of it, and Crest is at long last seeing the value in it, given 6-6 junior Aiden Schomp, 6-5 sophomore reserve RJ Young and Marquez, just 6-2, but with a power body and a power game.

“I think they understand the rules, and they understand the game plan,’’ Smith said. “We have a tremendous group of athletes, and they’re figuring it out.’’

The Crimson Tide, seeded first in District Three Class AAA, has suddenly lost two in a row. It simply picked the wrong opponent, and the wrong opposing defensem against which to have a bad shooting night; Columbia made just five of 20 three-point tries, nine of 20 free throws, and a handful of point-blank chances.

Jordan Poole and Ladarian Miller led the Tide with 10 points each.

As usual when they’re going well, the Falcons got across-the-board contributions from across the board. Nine Falcons played and eight of them scored.

Junior guard J’Veon Reyes-Vega led Cedar Crest with 14 points. Marquez added 13.

Suddenly, Cedar Crest is a live postseason underdog.

“It took until we got our backs to the wall, and it was do-or-die,’’ Smith said.