Only a half-dozen years ago, Elco boys basketball coach Brad Conners stood on the sidelines as he watched Raiders’ sharpshooters Colton Lawrence and Mason Bossert drop 3-pointers as though they were fighter pilots bombing enemy territory.

“We were coming downhill,” Conners recalled. “The shot was coming, and it was coming quick.”

At the time, the shooting prowess of Lawrence (1,558 career points) and Bossert (1,241 career points) was being made popular by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Many of those in the youth ranks likely adopted the outside-in approach, evidenced by about a third of the teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League currently averaging more 3-pointers per game this season as compared to five years ago.

It’s why Elco 6-foot, 8-inch, 220-pound senior forward Corey Attivo is a bit refreshing. He’s an old school big guy and the Raiders’ leading scorer (15.1 points per game).

“It’s a little different now,” Conners said.

Corey is a top-15 scorer in the L-L League this season. The other 14 players on that list are guards. In other words, Corey is among the league’s premier forwards for a Raiders’ squad sitting atop the L-L Section Four standings through Jan. 25. Elco (6-3 league, 10-5 overall) is on track to win a section crown for the first time since 1992, when Conners and Northern Lebanon coach Chris George were Raiders’ teammates.

‘I was a shooter’

The inside-out approach is actually a change for Corey, who has grown eight inches in the last three years. Just two seasons ago, Corey was a sophomore guard for a Halifax team that reached the District 3-1A championship game and appeared in the state 1A playoffs.

“My sophomore year at Halifax I was a shooter,” Corey recalled. “I didn’t go inside much.”

After his sophomore academic year, Attivo transferred to Elco as a result of his parents’ divorce. He now lives with his dad, Scott, who was a 6-foot-8 forward at Steelton-Highspire from 1997-2000, winning two state titles and three district crowns. It’s also worth noting here Scott’s older brothers Mike and Rick Attivo are former Steelton-Highspire hoopsters, all three brothers coached together at Lower Dauphin up until four years ago, and the Rick Attivo-coached Lower Dauphin Falcons won the District 3-5A crowns in 2019 and 2021.

“In high school, I had opportunities to play D-I in college,” Scott Attivo said. “I hit some rough patches on the academic side, which is why I’m so on Corey about his academics, because it’s important.”

Corey is currently being recruited by about a half-dozen schools in the NCAA Division III Middle Atlantic Conference. He has aspirations to study history to eventually become a history teacher and a basketball coach.

“We are both very competitive guys,” Scott Attivo said. “But he (Corey) knows at the end of the day that I love him and I only want what’s best for him. He looks at me and says, ‘Dad, I want to play college basketball.’ Great, then this is what you have to do.”

Scott Attivo is now a second-year Elco volunteer assistant coach. It’s one of at least six father-son/coach-player pairings across the league this season.

“It’s a great thing,” Corey said. “But it can also be a bad thing because we’re constantly yelling at each other. …but he teaches me everything he knows. I hope to do the same with my kids someday.”

‘Inside presence’

Mixed with height, the teachings of his father and the guard skills from earlier years, Corey is a well-rounded forward who keeps the ball high, has solid footwork and can occasionally step outside - he has 14 3-pointers thus far.

On the defensive end, Elco is holding opponents to 44.6 points per game, the third-best clip in the league. Opposing teams are averaging 10.1 made 2-pointers per game against Elco, well below the league average of 14.1. A part of that can be attributed to Elco’s patient, pass-happy offensive approach, which often chews clock and limits possessions for opposing teams. But it can also be attributed to the Raiders’ rim-protector in Corey, who sometimes battles through exercise-induced asthma.

“I take an inhaler every morning and every night,” Corey said. “I have a rescue inhaler, too. It does effect me because I can’t be out there on the court as much as I’d like to be. …coach Conners knows when I need a break.”

Speaking of Conners, Corey has given his head coach a change of heart.

“The first couple weeks of the season we as a coaching staff were talking about, ‘I miss guys coming down and firing the ball,’” Conners said. “Now I say to my assistants, ‘Next year, we’re really going to miss that inside presence.’”

