A pretty light night on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule with just four games — all of the nonleague variety, with three league teams playing out of the area. Here’s the roundup, with some notables …

Cedar Crest 45, Palmyra 33 — In a backyard scrap, the Falcons bolted to a 28-11 halftime edge and then eased past the host Cougars, who outscored Cedar Crest 22-17 after the break. Allison Metzgar (13 points, 3 3-pointers), Lizzie Lowe (13 points) and Brooke Shutter (11 points) paced the Falcons in the scoring column, as Cedar Crest bagged its sixth win in a row. The Falcons will come out of the holiday breather in a first-place tie in Section 1 with Lebanon, and the Cedars will visit Cedar Crest on Jan. 6.

Red Lion 49, Warwick 18 — A tricky road trip for the Warriors, who had to shuffle over to York County to take on the YAIAA heavyweight Lions. Red Lion used a 12-1 first-quarter spree to grab an early lead, and then outscored Warwick 19-3 in the second quarter for a commanding 31-4 lead at the break. Kayla Willis hit three 3-pointers and scored 9 points for the Warriors, who snapped a 2-game slide and picked up a win in their Section 2 opener just 24 hours earlier against Solanco.

Middletown 38, Elco 31 — The host Blue Raiders built a 21-17 halftime lead and made that stand up to hold off Elco. Julia Bidelspach scored 7 points for the Raiders, who suffered their third straight setback.

In another nonleague game on Thursday, Ephrata improved to 6-0 compliments of a win at backyard rival Cocalico. Here’s the story …

* Both of Friday’s scheduled games have already been postponed because of the impending winter storm/flash freeze heading toward the region. Nonleague games featuring Donegal at Solanco and Lampeter-Strasburg at York Suburban were postponed a day early on Thursday, and no makeup dates have been announced. Stay tuned. That means no hoops until next Tuesday, when the holiday tournaments get started. There are 22 L-L League teams set to play in tourney games, which wrap up next Friday.

