HERSHEY — The two-week ride the Warwick boys basketball team had been on coming into Saturday’s District Three Class 6A championship game is something the Lititz community hadn’t felt for 38 years.

After all, the last time any Warriors’ basketball team reached this stage was in 1984. On a related note, twelve years had passed since a team from Lancaster County last competed in a "big school" district title tilt.

To get here, the No. 7-seed Warriors topped Lebanon for the second time this season, then pulled off road upsets at No. 2 Cumberland Valley and No. 3 Central Dauphin.

All of that just to earn a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center, where the Warriors would need another gargantuan effort if it hoped to topple powerhouse Reading.

Saturday’s district title tilt was close, and then it wasn’t, and then it was close again, and then it wasn’t. The top-seeded Red Knights prevailed with a 68-43 victory.

“We talked about before the game emptying the tank,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “The ride we’ve been on here and the tank may not have been able to fill the whole way today. We played hard. It wasn’t lack of effort.”

The Warriors’ lone lead of the contest came early, when they went up 5-4 on a Tate Landis 3-pointer.

Reading (25-3) led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored No. 7-seed Warwick 18-8 in the second quarter to take a 35-23 lead into intermission.

Given the deficit, the Warriors’ 56.3 shooting percentage (9 of 16) in the first half was a bit surprising. Warwick (20-6) shot well. It just couldn’t generate enough shots.

A lot of that could be attributed to the Red Knights’ suffocating, relentless, quick trap defense which forced the Warriors (20-6) into 12 giveaways.

Sometimes the Warriors were able to get the ball behind the Reading defense, usually finding freshman guard Caleb Johnson (10 points) open under the basket for an easy layup. But those instances didn’t happen enough.

Warwick made just 4 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc. Reading also kept Landis, the Warriors’ leading scorer at 17 points a clip, to 10 points.

“We wanted to see if he could score off the dribble-drive one-on-one,” Reading coach Rick Perez said. “He’s very smart getting the ball to other people, and then he’ll set the screen, pop back out and hit you with the 3. We wanted to make him score with the ball in his hand.”

A Warwick 11-1 run in the third quarter to cut it 41-36. The Warriors never got any closer.

“Coach Christensen and his team got here for a reason,” Perez said. “Their punches were going to come. They made their punch in the first quarter and the third quarter. We were able to handle that. We took a little too many punches during that time. What do you expect? They’re a championship-level basketball team. They weren’t going to fold.”

Reading, competing in the district final for the sixth year in a row, scored the game’s next 15 points to open up a 56-36 advantage with 5:49 left.

Reading leading-scorer Ruben Rodriguez, an all-state selection last season and already over 1,000 career points, pumped in 23 points.

Knights’ guard Joey Chapman scored 19 points, wearing the No. 21 jersey previously worn by Daniel Alcantara, Reading’s second-leading scorer who suffered a season-ending hand injury eight days earlier.

The Warriors suffered their largest margin of defeat of the season. Reading won its 23rd district crown overall.

“That (Reading) is the standard program in 6A basketball in the state,” Christensen said. “You know what you were up against. We made it really interesting. We weren’t great. I’m just proud of our effort.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champ Warwick will return to action Wednesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A tournament, set to host the fourth-place team from District Seven.

