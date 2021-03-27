HERSHEY — Reading shocked the high school basketball world and completed a shutout of Philadelphia teams at the PIAA state boys basketball championship games Saturday night at the Giant Center.

The Red Knights (27-2) edged Archbishop Wood 58-57 for the Class 6A state title.

Wood had been 18-0 and was ranked ninth in the country by MaxPreps.

A savage battle of powerful, athletic teams wasn’t over until Reading’s Joey Chapman stole an inbounds pass with about three seconds left. Even then it didn’t seem over; Chapman appeared to run with the ball, without dribbling, as if the game was over.

Wood coach John Mosco protested vehemently, and for a moment there was a nasty confrontation between the Wood coaches and PIAA officials.

Things settled down quickly, though, and soon Mosco was enveloping Reading coach Rick Perez in a congratulatory bearhug.

Moro Osumanu led Reading with 21 points, on 9-of-10 field-goal shooting. Danial Alcantra added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and made two huge free throws to give his team a 58-54 lead with :12.1 seconds left.

Rashool Diggins, a UConn commit scored 26 points for Wood, eight in the last 1:45. His three made it a one-point game with 5.7 second left.

Reading tried a long-bomb inbounds pass which was hauled in by Wood’s Muneer Newton as the Vikings called time with 3.9 seconds left. That lead to Chapman’s steal that clinched it.

Reading is the state’s winningest program. The state title is its second, the first coming in 2017, also under Perez, with current NBA player Lonnie Walker.

CLASS 3A

Loyalsock 75, Brookville 53: The District Four champions from the Williamsport area put on sharpshooting show and rolled to the school’s first state title.

The Lancers (25-1) shot 57% from the field (28 of 49) and 64% from the 3-point arc (9 of 14).

Brookville, of District Nine, shot well from inside the arc (21 of 36) but did not make a three in 11 attempts.

Loyalsock played only six players before garbage time, but had four double-figure scorers led by guard Dominic Jennings who made five of seven threes and had 22.

Elija Gair and Idris Ali scored 16 each and Saraj Ali added 14.

Griffin Ruhlman and Jace Miner led Brookville (22-3) with 19 points each.