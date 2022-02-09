The curtain closed on the L-L League girls basketball section-championship races Tuesday night. And yes, ties were involved. There were 11 games in all on the schedule, all of them important in one way or another. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 73, McCaskey 65 — The scoreboard got a workout in Landisville, where the host Black Knights fell behind 21-15 early on, but used a 22-9 second-quarter run for a 37-30 lead at the break, and then outscored the Red Tornado 19-9 in the third quarter for some breathing room. Turns out Hempfield needed it; McCaskey had a 26-point fourth-quarter onslaught to make the Knights sweat. Lauren Moffatt (19 points), Orianna Edmond (season-high 13 points), Sophia Ott (13 points) and Ava Baer (11 points) led Hempfield, the Section 1 runner-up, which is set to take on Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic on the Crusaders’ home floor in a league quarterfinal showdown on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Knights clipped Catholic in OT in last year’s L-L finale. Tuesday, Anisha Sepulveda pumped in a career-high 33 points for McCaskey.

Manheim Township 38, Cedar Crest 30 — What a nifty finish for the Blue Streaks, who closed the game on a 16-2 tear to rally past the host Falcons, putting a serious crimp in Cedar Crest’s D3-6A playoff chances. Ava Byrne bucketed 18 points for Township, which had 2 first-quarter points and trailed 28-22 heading into the fourth quarter, before the Streaks put on their rally caps. Sarah Batra scored 11 points for the host Falcons, who trail L-L League neighbors Lebanon and Ephrata for the 12th and final 6A playoff bid. Township started the week at No. 10 and safely inside the 6A bubble; the Streaks have a makeup nonleague game Thursday at Solanco to finish off their regular-season schedule.

SECTION 2

Ephrata 34, Elizabethtown 28 — The Mountaineers needed a win to share the section championship with Lebanon, and they got it — barely. Jasmine Griffin (15 points) and Brynn Adams (11 points) paced the offense, and Ephrata closed the game on a 10-2 spurt to rally past the host Bears for a share of the section crown — the Mounts’ third straight Section 2 title. Taryn Hummer scored 9 points for host E-town, which had a 26-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t slam the door, as Ephrata rallied late to win it and share the section banner. After a makeup nonleague game Wednesday against Twin Valley, Ephrata has a date against Section 4 runner-up Elco in a league play-in game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Warwick. That winner will take on Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central in a league quarterfinal on Saturday in Manheim. That game-time is listed as TBD. E-town — which shared the Section 2 banner with Ephrata last winter — finishes up with a nonleague game Thursday at Hershey; the Bears are on the outside looking in at a D3-5A invite. FYI: Griffin, a junior, is at 938 career points, and Ephrata has just two guaranteed games left — Wednesday vs. Twin Valley and Thursday vs. Elco, as the Mounts duke it out with Lebanon for the 12th and final slot in the D3-6A bracket.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 55, Cocalico 27 — Maddie Knier (23 points) and Abbie Reed (13 points) paced the Barons, who raced out to a 26-12 halftime lead, used an 11-4 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room, and earned a tie for the section championship with Lampeter-Strasburg, which KO’d Garden Spot to share gold with Central. Teagan Sahm scored 16 points for the host Eagles, who saw their 1-year reign atop Section 3 come to a close. After a nonleague game Wednesday at Berks County contender Fleetwood, Central will host the Ephrata vs. Elco play-in winner on Saturday in a league quarterfinal showdown. Cocalico has a makeup nonleague scrap against backyard rival Warwick on Wednesday to close out its schedule. FYI: Knier, a junior, is up to 1,214 career points for the Barons.

Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Garden Spot 26 — After a slow first quarter by both teams, the Pioneers had a 13-8 halftime lead and then outscored the host Spartans 33-18 after the break for co-title honors with Manheim Central. Ella Horst (career-high 16 points) and Jenna Daveler (12 points) led L-S in the scoring department, while Erin Gonzalez and Taylor Soehner scored 8 points apiece for Garden Spot, which is in a tricky, well, spot. With Tuesday’s loss, the Spartans dipped from No. 15 (and in) to No. 17 (and out) in the D3-5A 16-team bracket. Garden Spot has one game remaining: Friday at home vs. Conestoga Valley in a makeup nonleague tilt. Safe to say the Spartans will need a win — and likely some help — to make the district playoffs for the first time in 16 years. The Buckskins will try and play spoiler.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 66, Elco 36 — The host Crusaders put a capper on their perfect ride through league play with a 30-point triumph over the Raiders. Catholic jumped out to a 30-13 halftime lead, and then used a 26-6 third-quarter barrage to race past Elco. Rylee Kraft (16 points), Lily Lehman (12 points) and Jeriyah Johnson (12 points) paced the Crusaders, who will host Section 1 runner-up Hempfield in a much-anticipated league quarterfinal on Saturday at 7 p.m. Abigail Sargent (season-high 11 points) and Kailey Eckhart (10 points) paced Elco, which will take on Section 2 co-champ Ephrata in a league play-in game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Warwick. Eckhart, a senior, is at 947 career points, but she’s running out of games. The Raiders are on the outside looking in at a D3-4A playoff bid, and are guaranteed just Thursday’s play-in game, in Eckhart's quest for 1,000 points.

SECTION 5

Columbia 63, Pequea Valley 27 — The host Crimson Tide put a stamp on the outright section championship 24 hours earlier. Tuesday, Columbia made it a perfect 10-0 run through league play, and the Tide will hit the L-L League playoffs with an unscathed 21-0 record. Brie Droege (24 points), MacKenzie Burke (16 points) and Brooke Droege (11 points) paced Columbia’s attack, and the Tide took advantage of three big quarters: A 21-10 first-quarter blitz on the way to a 29-17 halftime lead, and then a 22-9 third-quarter spree to break the game wide open, and then a 12-1 clip to close it out down the stretch. Up next for Columbia: A home date Saturday at 1 p.m. in the L-L League quarterfinals against Section 2 co-champ Lebanon. Breanne Beiler and Shania Stoltzfus scored 8 points apiece for PV, the Section 5 runner-up, which will take on Section 3 co-champ L-S in a league play-in game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Warwick. That winner is at Section 1 champ Penn Manor for a league quarterfinal on Saturday at 7 p.m. FYI: Columbia will play its PPD game at D3-3A No. 1 seed Brandywine Heights on Feb. 21. The clash, which will come after the L-L League playoffs and just before the start of the D3 playoffs, will not count toward the district power ratings, but both teams wanted to play the game so they could reach their max-22 regular-season total.

Lancaster Country Day 53, Annville-Cleona 32 — The host Cougars used a 16-8 second-quarter spurt for a 22-12 halftime cushion, and then closed the game on a 14-5 clip to snap the Dutchmen’s 5-game winning streak. A-C is still in line for a D3-3A invite, but the Dutchmen must navigate games Thursday at Oley Valley and Friday at home vs. Camp Hill to secure a seed. Genesis Meadows (19 points, five 3’s), Piper Graham (13 points, three 3’s) and Kiana Wakefield (10 points) paced Country Day, which finishes up the regular season Thursday with a nonleague game at Steel-High — before a likely date at 3-time defending champ Linden Hall in a D3-2A semifinal on Feb. 24. Sage Sherk scored 8 points for A-C. FYI: Meadows is up to 1,019 career points, after she joined the 1,000-point club on Monday at Veritas Academy.

Lancaster Mennonite 60, Octorara 31 — The host Blazers bolted to a 35-17 halftime lead, and Jayla Rivera (27 points, five 3’s), Tiana Delgado (14 points) and Rebecca Lane (10 points) led the way on the stat sheet for Mennonite, which snapped a 10-game slide. Ja’syah James bucketed 22 points for the Braves.

NONLEAGUE

Solanco 37, Warwick 33 — Make that two wins in a row for the host Golden Mules, who trailed by three points early on, but outscored the Warriors 19-13 over the middle two quarters to grab the lead for good. Olivia Lasko popped in 12 points for Solanco, while Natalie Wenger bucketed a season-high 11 points for Warwick, which suffered its third straight setback. One more game on the schedule for both of these teams: Warwick is at Cocalico for a nonleague date on Wednesday, while Solanco will host Manheim Township for a nonleague clash on Thursday.

Also Tuesday, Lebanon sailed past Conestoga Valley to earn a share of the Section 2 championship. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery from Cedars vs. Buckskins …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Twin Valley at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.

