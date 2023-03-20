CHAMBERSBURG - A stoppage in play came with 59.1 seconds left in Monday’s PIAA Class 1A boys basketball semifinal. With the game out of reach for Linville Hill Christian in an eventual 63-45 loss to Berlin Brothersvalley at Chambersburg High School, Linville Hill coach Mike Schatzmann subbed out senior starters Tim Fisher, Matthew Lapp and Daniel King, a trio that played a large role in taking the Warriors to heights not seen before.

Linville, located in Paradise, won their first District Three Class 1A crown in 2022, then won it again in 2023, when it also captured the program’s first Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference crown. The Warriors reached the state quarterfinals for the first time last year, then advanced to the state semis for the first time this year. All for a basketball program that began just six years ago, and tapped Schatzmann, the former longtime Pequea Valley coach, to take over as coach three years ago.

“I started with these guys when they were in 10th grade,” Schatzmann said of his seniors. “I saw something then I really liked. … I told my wife, ‘We can make something out of this team.’”

The Warriors (25-1) were unbeaten before Monday night, mostly because opponents couldn’t handle their unrelenting pressure nor match their blazing speed.

“All year we’ve been pushing the ball, outrunning people,” Schatzmann said. “And these guys here, we couldn’t do that with them.”

Berlin, the District Five champion from Somerset, sped Linville up into 13 turnovers, some caused by Berlin defenders trapping Linville ball-handlers as soon as they crossed midcourt.

Plus, Berlin 6-foot-1 junior defender Pace Prosser defended the 6-5 King and held him to eight points, below his team-leading 19.5 points per game average.

“I haven’t seen a defense like that all year,” King said.

Teammates Fisher and Lapp combined for 24 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists, but Linville was held below 50 points for just the second time this season, far below its 63.2 points per game average. A part of that was because of Berlin’s size and tendency for man-to-man defense, which mostly kept Linville’s small perimeter shooters on the bench - Linville made just one of eight attempts from beyond the arc.

Berlin (26-2) became the first Linville opponent to score more than 60 points this season.

It didn’t appear that would be the case at the start, though, when Linville jumped out to a 10-4 lead, at which point Berlin coach Tanner Prosser called a timeout.

“We’ve come out on fire in our first three state playoff games,” Prosser said. “Tonight was the reverse. We came out slow. … Part of it was Linville’s intensity. We just needed to settle down.”

Berlin responded with a 16-4 run, with Pace Prosser (26 points, 11 rebounds) and 1,000-point scorer Craig Jarvis (19 points) scoring 15 of those points during the span. Berlin stayed in front the rest of the way.

Down nine with just under six minutes left in the third quarter, Linville got defensive stops on six of Berlin’s next seven offensive possessions, but the Warriors scored just two points on the other end. An opportunity to get back into the game was squandered. Linville made just nine of 27 attempts from the floor (33 percent) in the second half.

Fisher, King and Lapp shared hugs at midcourt before they left the game for the final time.

‘Whenever Linville wins another conference or district championship or makes a deep run in states, they’ll know we did it first,” King said. “It was a pleasure to be at this school, make history and build a culture in basketball that will be here for years to come.”