Below is a look at the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball semifinal matchups. The games are slated as a 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. double-header at Conestoga Valley on Wednesday.

Since the league went to four sections beginning in 2005, this is just the second time the L-L semifinals will feature teams only from Sections One and Two. The last time such an instance occurred came in 2019.

1-1 Hempfield (20-2) vs. 2-2 Warwick (16-6), 5:30 p.m.

The Black Knights have won 14 in a row. Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena (16 points per game) has scored 85 points over the last three games, an average of 28.3 points a game during that stretch. He steers a well-balanced, experienced group that features guard/forwards Ben Troyer (10.5 ppg) and Michael Hester (6.6 ppg) and guard Chase Calabretta (9.4 ppg). Six-foot, 5-inch senior center Kamyn Lawrence (10.6 ppg) provides size around the basket. Hempfield had the league’s No. 2 scoring defense in the league and is holding opponents to 46.6 points a game. …Warwick doesn’t have a senior on the roster, but brought a lot of experience from last year’s state playoff team, including junior guards Carter Horst (13.8 ppg) and Trevor Evans (11.7 ppg) and sophomore guard Caleb Johnsen (13.9 ppg).

Trivia: These squads last met in last year’s league semifinals, a 52-48 Hempfield win. This is the the third meeting between the programs in the league playoffs, all three coming in the league semifinals - Warwick won in the 1988 semis, 48-41. … The Knights are 36-16 all-time in the league playoffs. Hempfield is in the league semifinals for the 20th time overall, fifth time in seven years, and third year in a row. The Knights are aiming to advance to the league final for what would be the third year in a row and 12th time overall. … The Warriors are 16-11 in the league tourney. Warwick is in the league semifinals for the 10th time, and fourth time in five years. A win Wednesday would advance the Warriors to the league final for the 10th time overall, third time in five years and first time in three years.

2-1 Manheim Central (19-4) vs. 1-2 Cedar Crest (14-8), 7:30 p.m.

All-state standout Trey Grube (22.7 ppg) enters Wednesday needing six points to pass 2006 Manheim Central alum Tom Kenneff (1,706 career points) and move into No. 2 on the program’s all-time scoring list. Grube, already the league’s all-time career 3-point leader, is also five triples shy of 300 for his career. The Barons also have a floor general in junior point guard Jackson Tracy (3.9 ppg), size in lengthy 6-foot-3 junior forward Aaron Enterline (9.3 ppg) and depth with a varsity crew that goes about nine players deep. Manheim Central is also near the tops in the league in scoring averaging 60.7 points per game, in part by pushing the pace with quick outlet passes coming off of defensive rebounds. But the Barons also present multiple fronts defensively in hopes to keep their opponents from finding rhythm.

Speaking of defense, Cedar Crest has held its opponents to an impressive 46.3 per game clip over the last eight games, all Falcons wins, in large part to coach Tommy Smith introducing a 2-3 zone after a blowout home loss to Hempfield that put his team at 6-8 overall. Cedar Crest hasn’t lost since. Though, a zone defense generally can be broken apart if the opposing team has some outside shooters, like Manheim Central does in Grube. In terms of the depth department, the Falcons are similar to the Barons in going at least nine players deep on a consistent basis. Cedar Crest has size in the paint with 6-2 junior forward Fernando Marquez (9.6 ppg), 6-6 junior forward Aiden Schomp (8.6 ppg) and 6-5 reserve RJ Young (2.7 ppg), a sharpshooter on the outside in senior guard J’Veon Reyes-Vega (9.9 ppg, 34 3-pointers), a slashing guard in junior Leo Tirado (7.9 ppg) and a do-it-all guard in junior Owen Chernich (7.3 ppg).

Trivia: This is just the second time these teams will meet in the league playoffs. The last came in the 2015 semis, a 45-40 Cedar Crest win. … The Barons are 6-8 in the league playoffs. They’re in the league semifinals for the sixth time overall and second year in a row, still aiming to advance to a league final for the first time. … The Falcons are 16-4 in the league playoffs, with 15 of those wins coming from 2013 onward. A win Wednesday would advance Cedar Crest to the league final for the seventh time overall, and the first time since 2020, when the Falcons last won the league crown.

